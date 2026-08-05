Rescued bald eagle burst from its crate and back into the wild in just 15 seconds

"I didn't even have time to take pics with my camera."

A juvenile bald eagle rescued from a Washington yard returned to the wild in May, leaving its crate and making it back into the trees in just 15 seconds.

That quick departure came only after a much longer process that included concerned neighbors, experienced wildlife responders, and weeks of rehabilitation, according to Key Peninsula News. The young bird ultimately got a second chance thanks to several people who stepped up to help.

After it spent more than two months at West Sound Wildlife Shelter, wildlife rehabilitator Jennifer Van Orman brought the eagle to Joemma Beach for release.

State fish and wildlife officials had suggested the location, and Park Ranger Andrea Smith helped arrange the release, according to the outlet.

In March, Herron Island residents Karyn and Russ Feather had found the juvenile bird near beach stairs, collapsed and barely responsive, Key Peninsula News reported. And when animal control officer Kerry Bayliss arrived, her wildlife experience led her to quickly conclude that the bird was in serious condition.

"He either had an injury, a neurological issue, or was very weak for some reason," Bayliss told Key Peninsula News.

Later, the West Sound Wildlife Shelter team began treating the severely underweight bird and providing pain medications. Thankfully, testing ruled out bird flu and lead poisoning, and the eagle was given medication, food, and time to recover strength.

By the end of his second month in rehab he was considered ready for release. The shelter shared several images of the release with the outlet. Van Orman noted that "It was the quickest release ever. I didn't even have time to take pics with my camera."

People who encounter injured wildlife should stay back, keep pets away, and call licensed wildlife professionals or state wildlife officials instead of trying to handle the animal themselves. This is also true of bald eagles, which can peck at or scratch people if they feel threatened or cornered.

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