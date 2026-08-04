Ohio dog spots downed bald eagle on Olentangy River, and rescuers get it to rehab

"Strong bird, and I hope they can be rehabilitated."

An online audience is responding to a rescue on an Ohio river after a dog helped locate a downed bald eagle, allowing a small group to get the bird into a box and on its way to rehabilitation.

Footage from the Olentangy River captures an ordinary walk abruptly turning into a life-saving wildlife rescue.

What happened?

A creator shared the incident in a post on Instagram, documenting an injured bald eagle the group found after Monica and her dog, Spencer, alerted them to its location.

According to the caption, Spencer is known to spot creatures that are hurt or in distress without attacking them, which led the group to the eagle. Before maneuvering the bird into a box, the rescuer can be heard saying, "Oh poor buddy poor guy I'm gonna try to help you bud," then carefully securing it and folding its wings enough to slide it inside.

The creator wrote, "It seems this Bird's left wing is injured, but the right wing could have taken me in an arm-wrestling match. Strong bird, and I hope they can be rehabilitated in the care of the @ohiowildlifecenter."

Why does it matter?

Bald eagles are among the most recognizable birds in North America.

Even large, powerful wild animals can become vulnerable and require trained human help to survive an injury.

The account of the rescue suggests the bird remained formidable despite its apparent injury.

Because Spencer signaled that something was wrong, the rescuers were able to reach the eagle so it did not stay stranded on the riverbank even longer.

What's being done?

The eagle was then taken to the Ohio Wildlife Center for rehabilitation so it could be evaluated and, if possible, treated for its apparent wing injury.

The rescue involved quick thinking, local knowledge, and coordination among people willing to stop and help.

In the video, the creator says, "It's just a community service," while speaking about the rescue effort.

If you encounter injured wildlife, keep a safe distance, avoid direct handling if possible, and contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator or local rescue organization.

Large birds of prey can injure themselves further — or injure rescuers — when frightened.

The rescue also highlighted the importance of keeping pets under control around wildlife.

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