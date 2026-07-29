California's famed bald eagle Jackie remains critical after attack, gets life-saving transfusion

Jackie was found to be underweight and suffering from severe anemia and kidney inflammation.

Bald eagle fans across the country are closely following the recovery of Jackie, the well-known Big Bear Valley raptor who remains in critical condition after an altercation with two subadult eagles.

Now 14 years old, Jackie has already required a life-saving blood transfusion, and wildlife experts say her recovery could still take considerable time.

What happened?

According to a report from USA Today, about 170 miles from her Southern California nest, Jackie is receiving treatment at the Ojai Raptor Center. She is one half of the widely followed bald eagle pair Jackie and Shadow.

Updates from the Ojai Raptor Center and Friends of Big Bear Valley, the group that operates the pair's nest cam, have prompted thousands of responses from supporters.

On July 23, Ojai Raptor Center hospital and rehabilitation manager Eliza Cameron said in a video update, "her condition remains critical at this time."

USA Today reported that Jackie was found to be underweight and suffering from severe anemia and kidney inflammation, but that specialists had not yet confirmed exactly what was wrong.

Testing had ruled out lead poisoning, cancer and metals such as fishing hooks, USA Today reported. She is also receiving treatment for rodenticide toxicity, though officials said they do not believe that is the cause of her illness. Additional testing is underway for possible zinc toxicity.

USA Today also reported that another eagle, Spirit, provided the blood for what officials called a "life-saving" transfusion.

Why does it matter?

Jackie and her mate Shadow have garnered thousands of fans online after a livestream, which began in 2016, showed the pair grow together and raise their young in Big Bear Valley, California.

Viewers have been returning each season as the pair comes back to Big Bear Valley to raise eaglets.

There is growing concern over what Jackie's absence could mean for her family. Friends of Big Bear Valley said an expert believes "due to the incredible bond Jackie and Shadow have, it would be unlikely for him to move on now," though that could change later in the breeding cycle, USA Today reported.

What's being done?

Veterinarians at the Ojai Raptor Center are continuing her care while awaiting additional test results.

Although her condition is still serious, Jackie remains alert and continues to eat.

The urgent care team is focused on stabilizing her anemia, addressing inflammation and identifying the underlying cause of her illness.

Friends of Big Bear Valley has also continued providing frequent public updates, helping answer questions about Jackie, Shadow and bald eagle behavior.

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