52-day-old bald eagle named Snow falls when his nest gives way, and now fans are watching him heal

Updates during his recovery have shown him eating breakfast.

Wildlife enthusiasts are closely following the recovery of Snow, a bald eagle chick near Traverse City, Michigan. He survived a dramatic nest collapse that a local live camera captured, ABC 12 News reported.

What happened?

According to ABC 12 News, Snow was only 52 days old when his family's nest failed and fell to the ground. The outlet noted that the young bird was not yet old enough to fly and, in turn, fell with the nest.

People spotted the incident on the Great Lakes Bald Eagle Cam, a livestream run by property owners who had been showing Snow and his parents, Harry and Harriet.

ABC 12 News reported that Snow was later taken to North Sky Raptor Sanctuary for treatment, and updates during his recovery have shown him eating breakfast.

An Instagram post from the sanctuary (@NorthSkyRaptor) shows a person sitting out of frame feeding Snow using chopsticks.

Why is Snow's recovery important?

Wildlife cams can help people better connect with nature, but they also show how fragile life can be for young animals.

Snow's fall showed that even powerful birds like bald eagles face serious risks from unstable nests, rough conditions, and the unpredictability of the wild.

Snow's recovery also emphasizes how important wildlife rehabilitators are. When accidents happen, rehab centers can mean the difference between survival and tragedy for injured birds.

Stories like this can deepen appreciation for the people and organizations caring for wildlife.

ABC 12 News said Snow's story has spread widely online. People are continuing to follow his recovery as he remains alert enough to eat while receiving care.

What are people saying?

The post on North Sky Raptor Sanctuary's Instagram page gained a lot of kind comments from supportive social media users.

"So glad Snow is recovering," one commenter said.

"You are so loved Snow. Get well soon sweet baby," another person wrote.

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