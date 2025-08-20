Gardener thrilled after finding unexpected visitor on 17th-story balcony garden: 'I cannot describe the feeling'

An ordinary morning of plant care turned into something magical for one balcony gardener, thanks to a rare sighting that's causing a flutter in the r/gardening subreddit.

The Redditor shared that they were tidying up their 17th-floor balcony garden when a flash of mint green on the sliding door caught their eye. On closer inspection, it wasn't a leaf, but a Luna moth.

"I cannot describe the feeling of witnessing this beautiful creature today," the original poster wrote. "I'm in complete awe of its beauty."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Known for their short adult lives and nocturnal habits, these moths are rarely spotted by humans, especially hundreds of feet above the ground.

Once they leave their cocoons, Luna moths no longer have a digestive system or a functional mouth. With only about a week to live, their sole mission is to find a mate, a life cycle that has made them a symbol of transformation and renewal in many cultures.

"They say it's good luck when you see one," one commenter added.

Encounters like this are a reminder of how even the tiniest green space can make a difference for local wildlife. By planting native species, you can create low-maintenance, eco-friendly spaces where pollinators and other creatures can thrive.

These plants are adapted to your area's climate, so they typically need less water and upkeep, which means lower utility bills and more free time.

And if a Luna moth can find its way to a high-rise balcony, imagine what a full yard of native plants could attract. Rewilding even a corner of your space can help restore local habitats while cutting down on resource use.

Redditors in the comments were just as captivated as the original gardener.

"I totally understand your excitement," one person shared. "Ever since seeing the original Dr. Dolittle movie with Rex Harrison as a kid, seeing one of these has been on my bucket list. I'm still waiting."

Others were equally as impressed with the OP's tiny green space.

"Your balcony garden is absolutely stunning," one commenter wrote. "You've inspired me to start one."

Looking at the garden, it's clear even just a few plants can turn any space — balcony or backyard — into a place worth visiting.

