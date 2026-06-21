Three-month-old badger cub found wandering in daylight was starving, dehydrated, and all alone

There was more cause for optimism the following morning.

A three-month-old badger cub is tugging at hearts online after rescuers shared her dramatic recovery from the brink of death.

Her case is also highlighting the lifesaving role of wildlife veterinarians. Named Siân, the young cub was discovered alone and suffering from starvation and dehydration.

What happened?

According to a recent Instagram post, Siân was brought to the rescue by "a kind member of the public" after being found in extremely poor condition.

For a young badger cub, especially one seen out during the day, that can signal that something is seriously wrong.

After the veterinary team did everything it could for her, rescuers could only wait to see whether she would pull through. "She was cold, weak, and pretty unresponsive; we weren't sure she'd make it through the night," the caption read.

The carousel of images show Siân with a pink bandage around her front leg, her fatigued eyes in a crate at the vet, and the veterinary staff checking on her leg.

There was more cause for optimism the following morning.

By then, Siân was more alert and interested in eating. "We were relieved to see a little spark return," it explained. "Siân was much brighter and even showed an interest in food although she did mistake one of our vet's fingers for a snack!"

As treatment continued, staff found an infection in her left ear and treated it right away. They also gave her fluids and food to help restore her hydration and strength.

"So pleased that she is being looked after and in good hands now," one person commented.

Why does it matter?

In this case, one kind member of the public, along with a dedicated veterinary team, helped save an animal that otherwise might not have survived the night.

Wildlife rescue work often depends on community support.

Badgers and other wild animals face growing pressures from habitat loss, road dangers, illness, and extreme weather, making local rescue groups a critical safety net in many cases.

When those organizations have the resources to respond quickly, they can give animals like Siân a real second chance.

"Thanks to the care and dedication of our vets, Siân is now recovering well and getting stronger every day," the caption said.

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