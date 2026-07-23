Rare backyard video shows North American racer stalking, striking, and catching a mouse

"These guys are the unsung heroes of the backyard!"

A backyard wildlife video is giving people a rare look at a hunt most people never see, even in places where it may be happening all the time. In a post on Reddit's r/whatsthissnake community, the original poster shared footage of a snake catching a mouse in the yard and asked for help with the ID.

What's happening?

Commenters quickly said the animal was not the kingsnake the poster had suspected. One reply described it as a snake that "appears to be a harmless (unless you're that mouse) and aptly named North American Racer Coluber constrictor." Others largely agreed.

The person who recorded the moment seemed just as excited as viewers were, writing, "Thank you! I uploaded it as a gif so people wouldn't hear all my 'woah! Sick! Hell yeah!'s haha."

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People in the thread highlighted both how unusual the footage felt and how the species behaves. "Racers see very well," one commenter noted. Another wrote, "Crazy to see a snake actively hunting and stalking like that. Really cool footage."

The subreddit's natural-history bot says racers are large diurnal colubrid snakes with generalist diets and are often found in disturbed habitats, including urban and suburban yards. It also noted that, despite the species name, they are not obligate constrictors.

Why does it matter?

The clip is a reminder that a backyard is still part of an ecosystem. Human-shaped spaces often create the very conditions that attract rodents, and where prey animals go, predators tend to follow. In that sense, this dramatic moment was not separate from human activity but partly shaped by it.

Many people still respond to any snake with fear, even when the animal poses no danger to humans. These snakes move through the landscape, hunt small animals, and fill a role that can benefit homeowners by keeping rodent numbers down.

It also reflects a broader pattern seen around the world. As the BBC explained in its reporting on why wild animals attack humans, human expansion and habitat disruption often increase contact between people and wildlife. Not every encounter turns into conflict, though — sometimes it is simply a glimpse of nature playing out in a suburban yard.

What can I do?

If you spot a racer in your yard, give it space. Keep children and pets back, avoid trying to handle it, and let it move along. Because racers are active daytime hunters, people are more likely to notice them than some other species, but that does not mean they are looking for trouble.

If you want to reduce the chances of attracting both mice and the animals that hunt them, focus on food sources and shelter around your home. Cleaning up spilled birdseed, securing trash, and reducing rodent hiding spots can make a yard less appealing to prey animals in the first place.

It also helps to learn which snakes are common in your area and which are harmless. Better identification can prevent unnecessary panic and protect animals that are doing important work in the local food web.

The footage also stood out to people familiar with racers. One commenter wrote, "This is super cool. Pretty rare to catch a snake predation in action." Another added, "Have seen racers my whole life but have never seen one in action. These guys are the unsung heroes of the backyard!"

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