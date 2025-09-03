Homeowner astounded by rare backyard visitor dropping by: 'Enjoy this little cutie'

"How come I never get this lucky?"

A homeowner took to Reddit to share heartwarming snaps of an amphibian that has made itself at home in their yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The picture's caption said the frog had effectively moved into the drainage spout of their balcony planter.

"I water the plant—he pokes his head out to say hi. Didn't expect to get a frog roommate, but I'm not mad about it," they explained.

As it was posted on r/frogs, it's fair to say the images were well-received.

"I wonder if he knows I love him," one user swooned.

Another said, "He found the perfect little apartment."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The Redditor doesn't explicitly state what species their little guest is, but it appears to be the green treefrog based on its size and preference for a room with a view.

They are widely dispersed from the Chesapeake Bay and throughout the Southeastern United States. This diminutive amphibian tends to stick to the same spot, near a water source, which may explain why the Redditor's guest appears to be quite taken with the drainage spout.

The little fellow will earn its keep as a natural form of pest control. As Tree Hugger reports, they're an easy species to love because they chow down on mosquitoes by the hundreds. They are vulnerable to pesticides, so homeowners lucky enough to have some in their yards should refrain from using chemical insecticides.

A natural lawn is an ideal space for beneficial species, such as frogs and pollinators. Rewilding a yard also saves time and money in the long run, as those lovely native plants are an ideal choice for gardening.

There was a touch of envy in some of the other comments.

"How come I never get this lucky?" said one comment.

A similar response said, "I'm jealous! Enjoy this little cutie!"

A few others had some suggestions for making the frog welcome.

One cautioned, "Might want to watch out for mineral buildup down there."

Another suggested maximizing the whimsy, "You need to put a little nameplate over the door that says home sweet home or something."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.