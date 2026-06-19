Baby raccoons end up inside a house, and a rehabber uses scent to get their mom to move them

"Relocating raccoon kits apart without their mother is a death sentence to them."

Few unexpected houseguests are as photogenic as baby raccoons.

A Reddit post about three kits winding up inside a home, and a rehabber's clever plan to reunite them with their mom, ends on a surprisingly gentle note.

What happened?

A Reddit user shared a weekend wildlife emergency on Reddit.

In the post, the original poster wrote, "This weekend we had some baby raccoons find their way into our house! They are being relocated... I only handled them as they were already inside and needed to be contained."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Follow-up updates filled in the rest: the raccoon family was in the walls, and only the three babies actually made it into the house.

A wildlife rehabilitation team used pheromones so the mother would relocate the kits herself.

"The momma has now moved the babies on her own," OP later updated.

Why does it matter?

Baby raccoons may seem harmless, but separating them from their mother or handling them too much can create risks for both people and animals. In this case, bringing in a rehabber made it possible to keep the babies contained while still giving the mother a chance to reclaim them.

It also points to a larger, partly human-made issue. As development reduces natural habitat and homes offer warm, sheltered spaces such as attics and wall cavities, raccoons and other wildlife are more likely to den in buildings.

That means more surprise encounters for homeowners and more stress for animals simply looking for a safe place to raise their young.

What are people saying?

The original poster emphasized that this was a rescue situation, not an attempt to keep the animals nearby.

One commenter wrote, "Thank you for saving them!"

"Relocating raccoon kits apart without their mother is a death sentence to them," one concerned user commented. OP responded, "I should have been more clear, they are being relocated with their mom, they are using a pheromone to drive her out and her and all her babies will be relocated together!"

"Baby raccoons are so darn cute," another added.

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