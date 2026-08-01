Baby python hides in railway engine to escape the rain before dramatic rescue

Specialists identified the animal as an Indian rock python, a non-venomous species protected under India's Wildlife Protection Act.

A baby python searching for a dry place to shelter ended up in a Mumbai rail hub, prompting an unusual late-night rescue operation.

Before it could cause any disruption, the hatchling was discovered inside a locomotive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, where railway workers brought in trained rescuers to deal with it.

What happened?

After railway employees found the snake in an engine late Tuesday, specialist help was summoned, according to India Today.

Abhishek Ashok Thaware, the State of Maharashtra's Honorary Animal Welfare Officer, then went to the station to assist.

By about 1:40 a.m., Thaware had safely removed the baby python after taking precautions.

Rail operations continued without interruption, and the hatchling was later released back into the wild.

Specialists identified the animal as an Indian rock python, a non-venomous species protected under India's Wildlife Protection Act. The species also plays an important ecological role by helping regulate prey populations.

During Maharashtra's monsoon, experts say snakes are seen more often in human spaces because heavy rain pushes wildlife toward dry shelter, which likely explains why the young python entered the engine.

Why does it matter?

Many wildlife encounters are not random. As cities expand and infrastructure such as railways, roads, and buildings spreads across or near natural habitat, animals are increasingly likely to end up in spaces designed for people.

Weather pressures, including heavy rain, can make those encounters even more likely.

That overlap can create risks for both humans and animals. Railway workers had to respond carefully to avoid injury, panic, or service interruptions, while the hatchling itself could have been harmed by machinery or by frightened people reacting impulsively.

Snakes often trigger fear, even when they are non-venomous. But experts have long noted that wild animals usually enter human environments because they are stressed, displaced, or searching for food and shelter — not because they are trying to attack people.

In this case, a quick, calm response protected both public safety and a protected species.

What's being done?

The rescue also underscored a basic safety principle: Railway staff contacted qualified responders instead of trying to handle the snake themselves, allowing it to be removed before either the animal or train service was put at greater risk.

Experts also used the incident to share practical advice for the public during monsoon season.

Thaware urged residents to stay calm if they encounter snakes and said people should not try to capture or kill them, according to India Today. Instead, he said they should contact the forest department or trained snake rescuers.

Amateur handling can put people at risk and often harms animals unnecessarily, especially when frightened onlookers misidentify a species. Calling trained responders is the safest option.

The incident also points to better coexistence measures in dense urban areas, including public awareness, wildlife rescue networks, and infrastructure planning that accounts for the ways animals move during extreme weather.

In the middle of Mumbai's monsoon season, calm, trained intervention helped keep both people and wildlife safe.

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