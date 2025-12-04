Authorities issue warning after spotting shocking sales listing online: 'It's pretty significant'

"It's something we want to make sure that people don't get involved in."

A Prairie Grove resident received a ticket after posting baby opossums for sale online at $100 per animal.

What happened?

As 5NEWS reported, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission began investigating the case after receiving a tip.

The tip contained screenshots from an online post and conversations with the person offering the animals.

Officers located the individual and issued a citation for the violation.

Keith Stephens from the commission explained the situation. Arkansans can lawfully keep wild animals like opossums if they capture them without traps. However, problems start when people try to profit from wild creatures.

"If you're selling wildlife like this, it could be a fine of up to $7,500 and up to six months in jail, so it's pretty significant," Stephens said. "It's something we want to make sure that people don't get involved in."

The commission sees these cases pop up regularly across the state. People have listed deer, alligators, snakes, and various other animals for sale.

Why are illegal wildlife sales concerning?

Buying and selling wild animals creates risks that affect entire communities. Disease can spread when animals move between areas without proper health screening. Wild creatures that grow comfortable around humans may act unpredictably, putting families at risk.

Taking too many animals from their natural habitats damages local populations. Each species helps balance ecosystems. Birds control insects, predators manage rodent numbers, and even opossums eat ticks that carry Lyme disease.

When people remove animals from the wild to make money, those natural pest control systems break down, and your neighborhood ends up with more disease-carrying insects and rodents.

What can I do to help prevent illegal wildlife sales?

If you spot someone listing wild animals for sale online or hear about it through friends, contact the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. You can call one of their area offices or submit an anonymous report using the tip form on the agency's website.

Before picking up any wild animal, check your state's regulations. Laws vary by location, and what seems harmless can carry serious consequences.

Even if keeping an animal is legal, remember that once it becomes comfortable with people, returning it to its natural environment becomes impossible.

If you want to help wildlife, support local rehabilitation centers that properly care for injured animals. These facilities have the training and permits needed to handle wild creatures safely.

