Rescuers introduce one of their most unusual patients yet after baby grison is found alone crying for help

The little animal was "still so tiny that her eyes [were] not even open yet" when she arrived.

A tiny rescue patient is drawing attention online after a Costa Rican wildlife center introduced followers to a baby grison found alone and crying for help.

What's happening?

Jaguar Rescue Center in Costa Rica (@jaguarrescuecentercr) shared the unusual case in a May 30 Instagram post that drew thousands of likes and dozens of comments. The infant grison — a species within the Mustelidae family, which also includes weasels, badgers, and otters — was brought in by the National System of Conservation Areas after being found alone on a property.

Rescuers said the little animal was "still so tiny that her eyes [were] not even open yet" when she arrived.

She was also cold and dehydrated, and the veterinary team gave her fluids and placed her in an incubator to stabilize her temperature before nursery staff took over her care.

Even as a newborn, the baby already has "tiny but sharp claws" that will eventually help her dig, climb, and hunt. Her partially webbed feet, the team said in the post, are expected to help her swim and traverse muddy terrain in the wild.

Why does it matter?

When a resident spots a distressed wild animal and contacts trained responders rather than stepping in alone, that animal has a better chance of getting specialized care, especially at such a fragile age.

Lesser-known native species often get less public attention than jaguars, sloths, or monkeys, even though they play important roles in healthy ecosystems.

Grisons are mustelids, relatives of weasels and otters, and predators like them help maintain ecological balance.

What are people saying?

Commenters offered name suggestions for the baby.

Suggestions included "Gigi," "Stella," "Juniper," and "Phoenix," while one person proposed "Nyathera or Naya," explaining that the Kenyan-originated name means "She Survived."

"So adorable. Thanks for helping," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "I'm so glad she was found and brought to you."

For now, the tiny grison remains nameless — but she already has plenty of fans cheering on her recovery.

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