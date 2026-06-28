No bigger than a thumb, a baby field mouse miraculously survives a cat attack

"Despite everything he had been through, this little mouse wasn't ready to give up."

Wildlife rescuers are sharing a story online after a baby field mouse, "no bigger than a thumb," survived an encounter with a cat.

According to the Wildlife Aid Foundation, after the encounter, the tiny animal arrived with its eyes still closed, and rescuers quickly began trying to save its life.

What happened?

The WAF shared the details surrounding the rescue in a recent Instagram post, showing just how fragile the mouse was after the attack.

The caption described the situation as especially urgent, saying the baby had survived a "terrifying ordeal after escaping the clutches of a cat." It also noted that the mouse was "still so young that his eyes had yet to open."

After the mouse reached the recovery facility, the team said it began nursing the orphaned baby back to health. Normally, a field mouse that young would still be dependent on its mother.

The WAF team said: "Despite everything he had been through, this little mouse wasn't ready to give up. Bright and alert, he was already showing all the signs of a good chance of recovery."

The group then emphasized that keeping your pet cats indoors at night can reduce the chance of life-threatening encounters, such as this one.

Why does it matter?

Everyday encounters between domestic animals and wildlife can quickly turn dangerous. Even when a small animal escapes a cat, the injuries and stress can be severe, especially for newborn or orphaned wildlife.

Field mice, like many small mammals, play an important role in local ecosystems. They help support food webs, and their foraging can affect seed movement and soil health.

Wildlife rehabilitators often use rescues like this to remind people that every creature has a place in the environment.

If you find injured wildlife, especially babies, the safest step is usually to contact trained rehabilitators rather than try to care for the animal yourself. Young animals can require specialized feeding, warmth, and monitoring that are difficult to provide at home.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.