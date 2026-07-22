In Kenya, orphan elephant calves get sunscreen because they no longer have mothers for shade

"We have to improvise for the youngest orphans at the Nursery."

An adorable, "fragile" baby elephant is offering people a close-up look at the kind of care orphaned elephant calves need before they are old enough to rely on their own natural defenses.

What's happening?

At a nursery run by the Kenya-based Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust), a keeper carefully applied sunscreen to a baby elephant's ears and shared an image on Instagram.

The July 20 post quickly went viral, drawing over 45,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

In its caption, the wildlife rescue explained why the extra step is necessary, writing: "Baby elephants are very fragile, inside and out — even their delicate skin is susceptible to sunburn."

"In the wild, calves stand beneath their mums for shade. We have to improvise for the youngest orphans at the Nursery, slathering their ears with sunscreen on particularly bright days," the organization added.

This kind of skincare has to come from the helpers at the nursery during this early stage, before the orphaned calves learn to protect themselves by bathing in mud and dust.

Why does it matter?

Rescuing orphaned wildlife is not just about feeding animals or protecting them from predators. It can also mean replacing the small, everyday protections young animals would normally receive from their families and habitats.

Something as basic as relief from direct sun becomes part of the job. For young elephant orphans, the absence of a mother means strong sunshine can pose a health risk, so the first phase of rehabilitation requires unusually hands-on care, sometimes sunscreen.

The care reflects the complexity of wildlife conservation. Saving animals often means deeply understanding their behavior, right down to how they avoid sunburn.

To reduce sun exposure for the youngest orphans while they are vulnerable, caregivers at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust's nursery will continue to help them.

Species-specific care is a major part of rehabilitation. Rather than treating all rescued animals the same way, trained staff adjust their approach based on age, environment, and what the animals would naturally do in the wild.

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