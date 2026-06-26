Passerby steps in as orphaned fawn tries to cross a road after its mother is found dead

"This has been one of the best moments in my life."

A widely shared TikTok centers on a young fawn near a road, with someone stopping to help the animal.

What happened?

The viral post by pnw_hi_guys (@pnw_hi_guys_) shows a tiny deer by the roadside as the creator speaks softly to it. The fawn ducks to the ground as a car loudly passes by.

In follow-up videos, the creator puts the exhausted deer in the front seat of his vehicle and takes the fawn for a ride. In one clip, the deer appears to be feeling better after getting some water.

The final post shows the fawn, which the creator called Rudy, in the arms of someone at a Washington State University-affiliated wildlife rescue, which will eventually release him back into the wild.

The creator wrote: "These folks said every year the fish and game bring them a handful or two of baby deer that have been separated from their mother for whatever reason, and then raise them, and slowly wean them off of human reliance and release them as a group back into the wild."

Why does it matter?

Young deer are especially vulnerable when they are separated from their mothers, and roadways add another layer of risk for both animals and drivers. A fawn trying to navigate traffic can easily be injured or killed, while collisions with deer can also put people in serious danger.

Humans often feel the urge to scoop up a baby animal and bring it home, but experts generally advise contacting a licensed wildlife rehabilitator or sanctuary when an animal appears orphaned or injured.

What are people saying?

The creator was moved by the whole experience, writing: "This has been one of the best moments in my life. Animals bring us humans such undeserving, unconditional love and happiness. I'd do this again every time for them."

Commenters heaped loads of praise on the deer rescuer for being so kind.

"So awesome! You got in touch with the right people so this baby could get the help he needed. You're a kind person," one person wrote.

Another said: "Good human right here. Hoping for lots of good things for you. Rudy will live a great life because of your kindness."

Some users took a more playful tone and imagined bringing the deer home.

"He'd be sitting on my couch in minutes," one wrote, while someone else said, "That baby is gonna be sitting next to me on the sofa, wearing our matching jammies."

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