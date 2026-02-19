Homeowner surprised by 'precious' scene outside in their backyard: 'The cutest thing that I have ever seen'

"It's always best to let nature take its course."

The surprise sight of four adorable sleeping baby bunnies was enough to call for a pause on any anti-rabbit sentiment that garden enthusiasts might have.

A gardener shared the adorable photo to the r/gardening subreddit after discovering a nest beneath a squash plant.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



If you look closely, you can spot that three of the bunnies are resting on top of a fourth. The irresistible charm got fellow Redditors buzzing.

"Baby bunny cuddle puddle! So precious!" one commenter wrote.

"They are so cute," another user said. "Please let them eat whatever they want and don't be like Mr. McGregor."

That was a reference to Peter Rabbit's famous gardening antagonist in "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" by Beatrix Potter. Gardeners and not just Mr. McGregor frequently feel the need to protect their plants from rabbits.

To the delight of the community, the OP took a hands-off approach.

"We get lots of bunnies around here," they said. "Plan is just to leave 'em be (unless I see an injured one). It's always best to let nature take its course."

From that revelation, it appeared that even the local fully grown rabbits didn't pose too big of a nuisance to their crops. That's good news, as gardening not only offers delightful surprises but also can boost mental health by reducing stress and increasing optimism.

It fosters physical exercise and eating your own fresh produce, which can boost dietary fiber intake and provide more nutrients than store-bought alternatives. Environmentally, Green Matters notes that gardening benefits the planet by cleaning air and soil, preventing erosion, supporting pollinators, and reducing waste in landfills.

Seeing animals enjoying the fruits of your labor just adds to the appeal and reveals how gardeners can play a role in the local ecosystem. Redditors loved the baby bunnies sighting and had some fun with it.

A user asked, "Where did you get baby bunny seeds??!!"

"A lucky case of wrong seed, wrong packet," the OP quipped.

"This is absolutely the cutest thing that I have ever seen," someone else wrote.

