'A tiny mohawk with legs': Fallen baby wren gets second chance at life

The group said the chick had fallen from the nest and was brought in with "no mom in sight."

A tiny, spiky-looking baby bird is winning over Instagram after a wildlife rescue group shared photos of the youngster after a fall from its nest.

While the hatchling's dramatic feather fluff prompted jokes in the comments, a bird this young would have had little chance on its own without quick care.

What happened?

The U.K.-based rescue group the Wildlife Aid Foundation shared the baby wren's rescue story on Instagram.

In the caption, the organization opened: "No, this isn't a tiny mohawk with legs, it's actually a baby wren!" The photos show how fitting that description is, with the chick's sparse, upright feathers making it look more like a walking tuft than a bird.

Because the wren is only a few days old, Wildlife Aid Foundation said it is currently being cared for at home and will later return to the hospital for continued treatment. The group said the chick had fallen from the nest and was brought in with "no mom in sight."

After the rescue, the animal was brought to the Wildlife Aid Foundation facility, where staff carried out a thorough health check before providing the bird with a warm space, vitamins, and water.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife rehabilitators play an important role in protecting local ecosystems. Wrens may be tiny, but they help support healthy habitats by eating insects and filling a key niche in the food web.

If you find a very young bird on the ground and a parent is not returning, contacting a wildlife rescue organization is often the safest next step. Professional care can make the difference between a tragic outcome and a successful release back into the wild.

What are people saying?

Some comments under the Instagram post were quick to crack jokes at the young bird's fuzzy appearance, while others thanked the foundation for taking the bird in.

"Nice hairstyle," one user joked.

"It's like looking in a mirror," another said, adding to the fun.

"Absolutely love wrens, thank goodness for people like you saving it," a commenter wrote.

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