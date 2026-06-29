'He can barely move': Man grabs shoebox after finding injured baby bird on the ground

"If I left him there he wasn't going to make it."

A grounded baby bird prompted one pet owner to act fast, and their dog, Cactus, appeared unusually attentive throughout the moment.

In a TikTok post, the small bird is shown barely responsive and covered in bugs as the owner assembles a makeshift shoebox shelter and tries to determine the best next step.

What happened?

The video, shared to the Cactus the Rescue page (@cactustherescue), begins after the dog had located what the creator described as "a hurt baby bird laying on the ground."

@cactustherescue Cactus found a hurt baby bird laying on the ground, and at first I honestly didn't even think it was alive. I used a twig to gently flip it over, checked everywhere for a nest or any sign of its mom, and couldn't find anything. His legs weren't working, bugs were all over him, and I knew if I left him there he wasn't going to make it. Follow to see part 2 and what happened next 🥺 ♬ 가을바람 - BGM President

The owner added on TikTok that "I honestly didn't even think it was alive."

After deciding the bird needed to be moved, the owner returns with supplies and explains, "Here he is. I got a shoebox, put some holes in it, and I have a glove. So I'm gonna pick him up with a poop bag."

Earlier in the clip, they had observed, "He can barely move," and then said, "I'm gonna go get a shoebox and put him in."

Once the bird was secured, the owner said they planned to keep it in the garage because they didn't trust Cactus around him, later telling the animal, "You get some good rest."

They also repeated guidance they had found online: "It's said online just to keep him in the shoebox with the holes in it. Dark, warm, quiet place. Keep reading about what to do, and maybe contact the animal people."

Why does it matter?

In the creator's account, the bird appeared to be in bad shape: its legs "weren't working, bugs were all over him," and "if I left him there he wasn't going to make it."

Not every baby bird found on the ground has necessarily been abandoned.

As one commenter pointed out, some fledglings leave the nest before they can fully fly, so people who find them may not always know whether to step in right away or watch from a distance first.

What are people saying?

Commenters were especially struck by how calm Cactus seemed during the encounter.

One wrote, "You can tell Cactus is definitely growing because of how he didn't get nervous with the bird."

Some also tied the moment back to Cactus' own story.

"Cactus said Dad we have to help!" one person commented, while another added, "Cactus said. we pay it forward Dad."

Not everyone agreed that the bird was necessarily injured, though.

One commenter suggested, "Likely not hurt, that's a fledgling northern mockingbird. They often leave the nest before they are fully able to fly."

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