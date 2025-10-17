South Africa's Middelburg Observer reported that several local organizations carefully collaborated to rescue and release a lonely baboon. Their work is an incredible example of how to help a struggling wild animal without keeping it contained.

A baboon dubbed Kees was once an isolated primate, possibly reared by humans and released into a wild he wasn't familiar with. While Kees was searching for food in Aerorand, Middelburg, authorities eventually captured him on July 27.

This situation shows why domesticating and then releasing wild animals isn't good for them or the community. An animal that was reliant on humans will have difficulty communicating with its species and developing natural survival skills. If it's not afraid of people, the animal may get too comfortable approaching for food and get aggressive.

If you see an animal like Kees struggling out in the wild, knowing who to call locally is vital.

Luckily, there were local organizations like Wildlife Paws, Birds of Prey, and the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency, as well as primatology experts, who could help Kees. The baboon went from being depressed and harming himself to thriving in a new environment on a secure, no-shoot-policy farm.

Wildlife Paws helps various species, from primates to reptiles to small predators, in South Africa. A highlight on its Instagram account proudly stated that its mission is to "rescue, rewild, educate, and release" orphaned or hurt furry friends. Collaborating with other local sanctuaries is also crucial.

Similarly, the Birds of Prey website proclaimed, "We never want to imprint babies (or tame any animal) that crosses our doorstep, as successful release depends on maintaining the animals' inherent instinct and wildness."

While its name and branding features feathered friends, the small team helps other species, like Kees the baboon, recover enough for eventual release.

That's why protecting animal habitats matters. Animals need enough space to roam, nest, and hunt for food without uncomfortable (and sometimes fatal) human contact. Anyone can take local action to help by donating to organizations that protect these vegetative spaces and volunteering with grassroots organizations.

Regardless of what help an animal may need, "sometimes the kindest choice is to let them be free," Wildlife Paws Rehabilitation Centre founder Frith Douglas told Middelburg Observer.

