Colorado mayor sees 'very green' school lawns, threatens water shutoff amid drought

Aurora, Colorado, is currently "teetering on having to move to Stage II drought restrictions."

As dry conditions worsen across Colorado, a patch of green grass can become politically charged, prompting the mayor of Aurora to threaten turning off water used for irrigation, The Independent reported.

What happened?

This week, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman publicly took aim at Aurora Public Schools, saying several campuses like Rangeview High School had lawns he viewed as conspicuously "very green."

According to The Independent, Coffman said the district had been watering grass "in defiance of Aurora's current Stage I drought water restrictions."

On Tuesday, in a Facebook statement, Coffman said Aurora is "teetering on having to move to Stage II drought restrictions" — a change that would cut outdoor irrigation from two days a week to one.

He also said he plans to raise the matter at a Friday meeting with the district's superintendent and argued that Aurora Water should stop supplying irrigation water to the district if officials do not commit to compliance.

Aurora Water spokesperson Shonnie Cline told Fox 31 that nine district properties, including school and administrative sites, are not complying with drought restrictions.

Speaking to Fox 31, Aurora Public Schools public information officer Corey Christiansen said the district takes the drought "very seriously" and added that Aurora Water has not issued or collected fines from the district.

The state agriculture department says much of Colorado is facing "severe drought conditions" because of "unprecedented low snowpack and high temperatures."

Why does it matter?

If Aurora moves to Stage II restrictions, outdoor irrigation would be limited to one day a week throughout the entire city.

The dispute comes as cities across the country reconsider whether traditional green lawns still make sense in drought-prone regions.

What's being done?

Coffman has said he wants a firm commitment from the school district, while Aurora Water continues to monitor sites that are not meeting the city's current rules.

Aurora Public Schools, meanwhile, is pushing back on the story's current framing.

Christiansen told Fox 31, "We want to emphasize that one photo from one school site does not represent our district's overall water usage."

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