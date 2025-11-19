Officials report casualties as powerful storm pummels US region: 'Will continue to move in through today'

An atmospheric-river-fueled storm sliding through the Southwest has soaked the region, triggering flash floods and rockslides. The storm has already taken a toll in California, where six people have been killed. The threat of flooding continues for millions through Tuesday night.

Flood watches are up for portions of southeast California, southern Nevada, and northwest Arizona. Some of the heavier 24-hour rainfall totals reported in California as of midday Tuesday included 1.79 inches in Escalon, California, 1.62 in La Crescenta-Montrose, and 1.57 in Bishop. Surprise, Arizona, has received 1.57 inches of rain, while Reno, Nevada, picked up 0.74.

"Due to the abundant rainfall the past couple of days, it will not take as much rainfall to cause additional flooding/rockslide conditions," noted the National Weather Service, per the Associated Press.

More than 18 million people across portions of at least 11 states face a marginal to slight risk, Levels 1 and 2 out of 4, respectively, for excessive rainfall capable of producing flash flooding through early Wednesday morning, according to the Weather Prediction Center. The Southwest is one of the regions targeted for heavy rainfall, with parts of California, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah at risk for flooding.

"A storm system will continue to move in through today with areas of heavy rain spreading across much of the Mojave Desert and northwest Arizona," reads a flood watch in effect through Wednesday morning for the region. "Embedded thunderstorms are also expected, which may produce locally heavier rainfall."

Some spots in the Southwest could see several hours of heavy rainfall. "While local rates may not exceed 0.5 inch per hour on a widespread basis, multiple hours of convective training potential will support at least a few instances of flash flooding as rainfall totals exceed 2 inches in several areas from Mohave to Yavapai counties," cautioned WPC forecasters.

Convecting training occurs when thunderstorms form and move along the same narrow path, like atmospheric train cars moving over the same stretch of track, bringing successive downpours over ground already saturated.

Our overheating planet is supercharging the water cycle, making heavier rainfall extremes and flooding more likely across the U.S., according to research by the nonprofit Climate Central. An analysis of 144 American cities found that 88% of them have seen hourly rainfall intensity rise since 1970. Researchers say all regions of the country have seen hourly rainfall rates climb, with the biggest increases in cities from the Upper Midwest to the Northern Rockies, Plains, and Ohio Valley.

"For every 1 degree of warming, the air can hold 4% more moisture, increasing the chances of heavier downpours that contribute to flash flooding hazards," explained Climate Central researchers. "Heavy downpours bring more rain, faster — causing flash flooding and landslides that can displace families, drown crops, damage infrastructure, and expose people to hazardous debris, contaminants, and water-borne disease."

