Millions of people on alert as powerful weather system is set to slam into US: 'Hazardous conditions'

An atmospheric river-fueled storm is set to pound the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday. It will pack a punch as it whips up nearly hurricane-force winds and gigantic waves. It could also spawn severe thunderstorms.

"The next atmospheric river [starting midweek] heading for the Northwest and Northern California is reminiscent of the one that impacted the region from Oct. 24-26, when places like Eureka, California, and Portland, Oregon, tallied more than 1.50 inches of rain," noted AccuWeather senior meteorologist Chad Merrill, as reported by Newsweek.

The southern coast of Oregon and the northern coast of California have received high wind warnings and high surf advisories.

The Medford National Weather Service office cautioned that south winds will reach 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph today, Nov. 4. Those numbers will go up to 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph into Wednesday morning.

The high surf advisory will continue through 10 p.m. Thursday for portions of the Pacific Northwest coastline.

"Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines," stated the National Weather Service. "Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged."

Over half a million people in southwest Oregon and northern California will be at a marginal risk for excessive rainfall that could produce flash flooding, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Wednesday's marginal risk area includes nearly 600,000 people across portions of at least three states. It includes a greater portion of inland California and the northwest corner of Washington.

At higher elevations in the Cascades and Sierras, abundant moisture will create snow.

The Cascades in Washington could see several rounds of snow this week. The heaviest snow is expected to fall from Wednesday through Friday. Snowfall totals this week could approach a foot.

There will also be a threat of severe thunderstorms along the West Coast on Wednesday.

Northwest California, western Oregon, and some of southwest Washington will face a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday into early Thursday morning, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main hazards of concern, but the SPC says a brief tornado can't be ruled out.

Our warming world is amplifying atmospheric rivers.

"As human-caused climate change continues to warm the planet, the number of days that the western U.S. will experience atmospheric rivers is projected to increase," warned the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Atmospheric rivers are also expected to be bigger and more hazardous on average."

Atmospheric rivers are a vital source of water for the West, supplying California with up to 50% of total annual precipitation and streamflow. But too much rain falling too fast can cause deadly flash floods and landslides.

The Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at the University of California, San Diego, rated most of this atmospheric river a 4 or 5.

Those numbers equate to extreme or exceptional, respectively, on the center's AR Scale. An AR 4's impacts are "mostly hazardous" but "also beneficial" on this scale. An AR 5 is "primarily hazardous."

Relief could be coming after this week for the West Coast.

"The persistent Gulf of Alaska trough will lead to more wet weather in the Northwest and Northern California going through the middle of November," added Merrill, as reported by Newsweek.

