Atlantic Ocean 'conveyor belt' may be weakening as collapse risk threatens Europe and beyond

"We really don't want this to happen."

Scientists are sounding louder alarm bells about one of Earth's most important climate systems: the Atlantic Ocean "conveyor belt" that helps keep northern Europe relatively mild.

A growing body of research suggests that the system may be weaker than expected and could be edging closer to a dangerous tipping point.

What's happening?

According to Yale Environment 360, the system in question is the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, a massive current that moves warm surface water northward and colder deep water southward. It helps regulate temperatures in Europe and influences rainfall, storms, and monsoons worldwide.

In its 2021 assessment, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the AMOC was likely to weaken during this century, while an abrupt collapse before 2100 was considered unlikely, Yale 360 reported. Since then, however, several studies have raised fresh concerns that researchers may have been too cautious.

Scientists are now using about two decades of direct measurements, along with longer-term temperature and salinity records, to assess whether the current is slowing. One paper found that the AMOC may weaken by 50% by 2100 when models are constrained using real-world ocean data — far steeper than earlier estimates of roughly 30%.

Why is this concerning?

That uncertainty still matters. As oceanographer Stefan Rahmstorf put it, what once seemed like a low-probability outcome now looks far more plausible.

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Iceland's government has already gone so far as to treat the possibility of an AMOC shutdown as a national security issue, according to Yale 360.

If the AMOC were to collapse, the consequences would extend far beyond ocean science. Northern Europe could become dramatically cooler, while southern Europe could face drier conditions that strain agriculture and raise wildfire risk. Bigger temperature contrasts across the region could also intensify storms.

The ripple effects would reach other parts of the world as well. Scientists have suggested weakened African and Asian monsoons could disrupt water supplies and food production. A destabilized Southern Ocean could also release more stored carbon, adding to Earth's warming rather than slowing it.

Even a full shutdown may not be the only danger. Researchers warn that a major weakening alone could still drive climate disruptions.

That is what makes the issue especially urgent: Crossing a tipping point could, as Yale 360 noted, leave the Atlantic stuck in a weakened "off" state for centuries.

What's being done about it?

Researchers are using moored buoys and other tools that track temperature, salinity, pressure, and flow speed across the North Atlantic. That information is helping scientists refine models and determine whether recent changes are part of natural variability or a longer-term trend driven by warming and ice melt.

Some governments are also beginning to take the threat more seriously. According to Yale 360, in October 2024, more than 40 researchers wrote to the Nordic Council of Ministers to warn of the "serious risk" of AMOC collapse.

"We really don't want this to happen," Rahmstorf told the publication.

"I absolutely take seriously the existential threat of an AMOC shutdown," physical oceanographer Neil Fraser stated.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Baker from the U.K. Met Office said: "Even without a collapse, a weakening of the AMOC could have serious climate impacts."

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