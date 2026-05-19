Brazil's Atlantic Forest reaches historic milestone after decades of destruction

The reduction is especially notable after deforestation increased under former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil's Atlantic Forest has reached a milestone conservationists have spent decades working toward — it just recorded the lowest deforestation level since monitoring began 40 years ago.

According to the Guardian, new data from SOS Mata Atlântica and partner organizations showed the biome lost 8,658 hectares of forest in 2025. It is the first time annual deforestation has dropped below 10,000 hectares since records began in 1985. That is a 40% decline from 2024, when 14,366 hectares were cleared.

For Brazil's most threatened biome — and its most heavily populated one — that is a major breakthrough.

The Atlantic Forest is home to about 80% of Brazil's population, including people living in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. While it is Brazil's third-largest biome, it is also the country's most urbanized and degraded, with only around 24% of its original forest cover still remaining.

The new numbers suggest that years of public advocacy, civil society organizing, environmental policymaking, and enforcement actions may finally be paying off. They also offer a hopeful reminder that strong environmental policy can produce real, measurable results — and do it quickly.

Healthier forests can help stabilize water supplies, limit erosion, support biodiversity, store planet-warming pollution, and protect communities from worsening climate threats such as floods and extreme heat. In a densely populated region, preserving even fragmented forest areas can directly improve daily life by helping protect air quality, water quality, and overall resilience in nearby cities.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

The reduction is especially notable after deforestation surged under former President Jair Bolsonaro, when annual destruction in the Atlantic Forest rose above 20,000 hectares during both of his last two years in office, as the Guardian reported. Bolsonaro's son, Flávio, is currently running for president, and there is concern he could return the country to his father's anti-environment policies.

Environmentalists say the recent decline reflects renewed anti-deforestation policies and stronger enforcement under the current government.

If that pace continues, conservation leaders say the biome could get very close to a long-sought goal. Luís Fernando Guedes Pinto, executive director of SOS Mata Atlântica, told the Guardian that the Atlantic Forest could reach "zero deforestation" within the next three years if the current trend holds.

That would be a major win for both the climate and local communities. Forest protection and restoration do not just preserve habitat — they can also strengthen food systems, protect watersheds, and help cities and towns better withstand extreme weather. It is the kind of progress that points to a safer, healthier future for millions of people.

Still, conservation groups say the encouraging news comes with serious warnings. Pinto said "deforestation is still high" in the biome and noted that "in the Atlantic Forest, every fragment lost makes a huge difference," according to the Guardian. He also warned that Brazil could lose momentum if environmental protections are weakened or if anti-environment leadership returns to power.

One major concern is a recently approved law that critics have labeled the "devastation bill." The measure weakens environmental licensing rules and reduces federal oversight over deforestation approvals. Environmentalists say it could undo years of progress if it remains in place.

Malu Ribeiro, director of public policy at SOS Mata Atlântica, told the Guardian the law is a "distortion" that leaves Brazil at odds with the Paris agreement and could make climate-related disasters worse.

"Weakening protection instruments now risks everything we have spent years building," she said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.