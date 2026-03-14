  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities make shocking discovery after busting disturbing crime ring

The scale of the problem remains substantial.

by Kristen Lawrence
In India, police in the northeastern state of Assam have arrested two men for illegally hunting and killing birds in the Dhubri district's Majerchar area.

Photo Credit: iStock

In India, police in the northeastern state of Assam have arrested two men for illegally hunting and killing birds in the Dhubri district's Majerchar area, a region rich in migratory bird life. 

The arrests come amid growing concerns about poaching and habitat loss along fragile wetland ecosystems, according to India Today NE

A Dhubri Police Station team intercepted the suspects at Majerchar, where they seized an air gun and several dead birds — including egrets and spotted doves — from the men's possession. 

The operation was likely triggered by touring patrols or community tips about illegal hunting activity in this bird-rich riverine landscape. Assam's char islands and wetlands are vital stopovers for migratory birds that travel thousands of kilometers each year. 

Poaching in these areas not only threatens local biodiversity but also undermines conservation initiatives aimed at protecting migratory species.

This part of Assam lies along key flyways for migratory birds, which depend on seasonal wetlands for feeding and resting. Reports from other recent bird monitoring efforts in the state highlight record counts of over 100,000 waterbirds across more than 100 species in protected zones such as Kaziranga National Park, underscoring the ecological wealth of Assam's avian habitats, per a separate report by India Today NE.

When hunters target birds — especially during sensitive wintering periods — it disrupts entire ecosystems. It could lead to declines in species that are already facing threats from a warming planet, habitat loss, and pollution. 

The arrests signal that Assam's law enforcement is paying attention to wildlife crime, but the scale of the problem remains substantial. Environmentalists and local authorities are now calling for stronger patrols, better wetlands protection, and increased community involvement to safeguard the region's feathered friends. 

Poaching hurts bird populations and jeopardizes the ecological balance and tourism potential of one of India's most biodiverse regions. Assam's wildlife isn't only local heritage; it's part of a sustainable planet for current and future generations.

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