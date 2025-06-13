Experts sound alarm over potentially lethal fungus that sounds straight out of 'The Last of Us': 'We're talking about hundreds of thousands of lives'

"In 50 years, where things grow and what you get infected by is going to be completely different."

A potentially lethal group of fungi called Aspergillus could spread worldwide, with the possibility of northerly shifts to parts of Europe, Asia, and the Americas. New research suggests that rising global temperatures may drive the health hazard to previously under-exposed regions.

What's happening?

As the Financial Times reported in early May, researchers from the United Kingdom have a preprint up at Research Square that shows how the prevalence of a potential killer fungus could increase due to human-caused climate change. A warming planet is set to accelerate fungal growth and spread.

On the surface, the threat sounds like something you'd watch in an apocalyptic TV series. In fact, a sensationalized brain-infecting fungus zombifies and wipes out most of the population in the video game and HBO show "The Last of Us," though that series is based on another type of fungus called Ophiocordyceps that actually has various species that specialize in taking over the brain of specific insects and animals.

There is, fortunately, no species of Ophiocordyceps that targets humans, but Aspergillus is a real concern for people around the world and not a fictional creation.

The spores can cause aspergillosis, affecting especially the lungs but also potentially the brain. When infections occur, mortality rates can be high.

"We're talking about hundreds of thousands of lives, and continental shifts in species distributions," preprint co-author Norman van Rhijn, from the University of Manchester, told the Financial Times. "In 50 years, where things grow and what you get infected by is going to be completely different."

A news release from the university noted, "Novel projections show that in 15 years, if we rely on fossil fuels instead of clean power, we are likely to see the significant spread of certain fungal pathogens in Europe."

Why are increasing fungal threats concerning?

Dangerous strains of fungus like Aspergillus can grow rapidly in hot, humid conditions. The steady overheating of our planet and resulting sea level rise, stemming from the use of dirty energy sources, may be creating the ideal circumstances for infections to spread into previously unaffected areas.

Scientists have been warning the public about the global health catastrophes that could be on the horizon due to the potential for an explosion in fungal pathogens. Although microscopic, out-of-control fungi can pose significant threats to wellness and safety. People with compromised immune systems and preexisting conditions are often at the most risk of severe complications.

And not only do warmer temps and wetter surroundings sponsor fungal growth but also other extreme weather events. Wildfires can exacerbate exposures, disturbing soil habitats and aerosolizing spores in smoke. Following droughts and subsequent heavy rainfall, spores can be released into the air and inhaled in nearby communities.

Meanwhile, significant upticks in infection can drive resistance to treatments, which could leave vulnerable populations even more desperate. According to recent reporting from CNN, the World Health Organization "added Aspergillus flavus to its critical group of fungal pathogens in 2022 because of its public health impact and antifungal resistance risk."

The outlet noted that the strain can also infect and destroy crops, jeopardizing food supplies.

What can be done to prevent and prepare for fungal threats?

Scientists are working to understand fungal pathogens through initiatives like a five-year project at the University of California, Berkeley, which seeks to uncover factors that can affect the occurrence and severity of fungal infections. Research is also underway to reduce their spread and strengthen food security.

The WHO issued a new report in April indicating the need for faster, more reliable, and cheaper testing methods, particularly in low- in middle-income countries, where fungal threats are an especially troublesome public health concern. Supporting pro-environment policies that not only invest in research and development to address these threats but also prioritize and center the marginalized groups disproportionately impacted by fungal infections will be key to meaningful solutions.

Fungal spread could be managed in residential areas with natural fungicides. And at home, individuals can reduce some risks by practicing hygiene, properly drying skin, and strengthening their immune systems to fight infection. But since Aspergillus and other fungi could continue to pose global threats, it's global health solutions — including the mitigation of human-caused climate change — that will be most needed.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.