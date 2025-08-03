  • Outdoors Outdoors

Homeowner captures stunning photo of tiny garden visitor at work: 'Makes me so happy'

"Go girl go!"

by Michael Muir
"Go girl go!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Even the cosiest corners of the internet can be bloodthirsty in the right circumstances. 

The image of a little guest going to town on some garden pests garnered many approving comments on a gardening subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The picture, posted on r/NativePlantGardening, shows a beetle binging on aphids. "I spotted a milkweed that was mysteriously clear of aphids," the delightfully dark caption reads. "I found this little beauty and moved her to her next feast. Still there an hour later. Go girl go!!"

"I love how you can just casually read the most metal s*** ever at 730 in the morning from looking at the gardening sub," one approving commenter wrote

There was some discussion about the breed of the spotted little helper. At first glance, it appeared to be a common ladybug, but users identified it as an Asian lady beetle. 

Similar in appearance to the ladybug, the lady beetle was brought to the United States for agricultural pest control. They are larger and differ slightly in color but can usually be spotted by their distinctive M-shaped markings on their upper thoraxes. They can sometimes be a nuisance but are generally harmless to people and pets. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

As a natural form of pest control, they're helpful, but experts do not recommend purchasing and releasing them into a garden. For one, they can fly away, so they'll just move on if they aren't satisfied with the grub(s) on offer. 

The milkweed in the picture is a vitally important plant for the endangered monarch butterfly, a critical pollinator

"I plant mine for monarchs, and I'll do what I call 'aphid war' every few days where I take the hose and spray them off every. single. milkweed plant," one user said. "They're my bane every summer."

Little wonder then that the aphid extermination garnered such unrestrained glee in the comments. "Makes me so happy!!" someone else gushed, while another person added, "Was just outside cheerleading all the ladybugs I saw!!" 

By rewilding a yard with native plants, it's possible to enjoy a beautiful garden and perhaps even witness a teeny insect thunderdome too. 

What springtime activity are you most excited about?

Planting flowers 🌷

Planting fruit and veggies 🥕

Taking care of my lawn 🏡

None of these 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x