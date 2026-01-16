Experts issue warnings after confirming first instances of concerning species in state: 'It looks like a heart or egg with a pointed tip'

Authorities are asking members of the public to contact them if they see it.

Farmers in Illinois have been put on high alert by officials after the discovery of Asian copperleaf, a new, potentially invasive plant species that could threaten their crops.

What's happening?

According to the Freeport Journal-Standard, officials in Illinois have confirmed that the Asian copperleaf has been found in the state for the first time. The offending plant was discovered in a Stephenson County cornfield after a harvest, and officials are urging farmers to keep a close eye on their crops.

"Our goal is to give Illinois farmers and weed management practitioners the information necessary for them to scout and identify populations of Asian copperleaf," Aaron Hager, a weed science professor at the University of Illinois, said.

"We hope this will allow any additional populations to be identified so that management can be implemented to reduce the movement of seed to additional fields. It's more advantageous to remain in front of a new weed challenge rather than allow it to get in front of us."

Why is Asian copperleaf concerning?

Illinois is only the third state in the U.S. where Asian copperleaf has been confirmed. The plant was first found in New York in 1990, and then appeared in Iowa in 2016.

According to the news outlet, it can be tough to identify early in its lifespan because of its resemblance to native plants such as Virginia copperleaf, rhomboid mercury, and Deam's mercury.

The plant is still fairly rare in the U.S., and not much is known about how it has spread so far or the exact degree of its threat, according to Iowa State University. However, the plant could pose serious problems in fields. It tends to grow in dense clumps, and it could outcompete crops for resources.

ISU noted that Asian copperleaf "is a threat to row crops in its native range," which includes various parts of eastern Asia. There are also indications from studies that it could have or could develop some resistance to certain varieties of herbicide, which would make it difficult for farmers to deal with it on a large scale.

What's being done about Asian copperleaf?

Authorities in Illinois are asking farmers to contact them if they think they have Asian copperleaf in their fields and to work with local officials to help get ahead of the problem.

One expert says to look at the leafy tissue under the flowers to identify the species.

"If it looks like a small hand or lopsided star with long 'fingers,' it is one of the native species," David Zaya, a botanist with the Illinois Natural History Survey, said in the Freeport Journal-Standard report.

"If it looks like a heart or egg with a pointed tip, you are probably looking at Asian copperleaf. The other clue would be if you see hundreds of thousands of them in an ag field, then it is probably Asian copperleaf."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



