Authorities sound the alarm on the rising threat of arson as heat and dry conditions persist: 'That's going to be something of historical significance'

"It's more likely that those fires have the opportunity to get larger quicker, and to damage or burn homes."

Northern California's Park Fire spread rapidly after starting in late July. Within 48 hours, it consumed 175,000 acres and destroyed over 130 structures. The fourth-largest fire in the state's history was sparked by an act of arson.

What's happening?

California has endured nearly 7,000 wildfires that have charred over 1 million acres. Almost half the land burned by fires in the state was allegedly caused by arson.

An overheating planet has expanded the wildfire season in California, according to an analysis by Climate Central. Portions of Southern California have seen a nearly two-month increase in fire weather days.

California's Park Fire ended up burning nearly 430,000 acres. Officials suspect arson started the fire. The number of arson-sparked fires doesn't seem to have changed significantly, but these fires have been causing more damage per acre compared to fires caused by other factors. Researcher Jeffrey Prestemon with the U.S. Forest Service's Southern Research Station in North Carolina said it is an "acute risk," per NBC News.

The Park Fire may end up being the largest caused by arson in California's history. The man accused of starting it is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for next January.

"We don't have an arson-caused fire that's gotten to that size on record," Gianni Muschetto, chief of police at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told NBC News. "That's going to be something of historical significance."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why are arson-started wildfires important?

As a warming world creates conditions more conducive for wildfires, fires caused by arson carry the highest risk.

"Then it's more likely that those fires have the opportunity to get larger quicker, and to damage or burn homes — or hopefully not, but possibly — injure or kill folks that are unable to escape because that fire ends up growing," Muschetto warned.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reported in the middle of October that over 75% of California was "abnormally dry." The size of the southeastern part of the state experiencing at least a severe drought more than doubled in just a week. Just over 46% of the Drought Monitor's western region was experiencing at least moderate drought conditions.

What's being done about arson-sparked fires?

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is fighting back against arson. CAL FIRE Law Enforcement personnel includes Peace Officers. According to CAL FIRE, their primary roles are to "conduct patrols, investigate fires, investigate reports of forest and fire law violations, make arrests, issue citations, conduct surveillance operations, collect and preserve evidence, and testify in court."

Reducing heat-trapping gases released into our atmosphere can help cool our planet and reduce the risk of wildfires. Choosing an electric vehicle and riding a bike instead of driving whenever possible can help.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.