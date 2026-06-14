Arizona lake closes indefinitely after farm water releases wipe out every fish

"Decomposing fish may pose health risks to individuals who enter the area or attempt to fish."

Online attention has turned to an Arizona reservoir after a mass die-off left dead fish covering the water's surface. The reservoir was closed indefinitely, and almost the entire fish population of the lake died.

On Facebook, the San Carlos Recreation and Wildlife Department said drought conditions and water released from the dam "resulted in a major fish kill affecting approximately 100% of the fish population within the lake."

The same officials also warned that "decomposing fish may pose health risks to individuals who enter the area or attempt to fish."

What happened?

San Carlos Lake, a reservoir formed by Coolidge Dam on the Gila River, has been closed to the public until further notice because officials said decaying fish in the water pose a health risk to people who might try to swim or fish there.

In its Facebook notice, the San Carlos Recreation and Wildlife Department added that the recreation activities were prohibited "until further notice." The department added that it would "continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as they become available."

According to AZFamily.com, the lake has roughly 158 miles of shoreline and has produced state-record catches of many species, including largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill, channel catfish, and flathead fish.

Normally, the lake is also stocked year-round with both brown and rainbow trout.

Why does it matter?

A lake losing its entire fish population is a major blow to a local ecosystem, public recreation, and a community resource on San Carlos Apache tribal lands.

When a fishing area collapses this suddenly, families lose access to food, anglers lose a destination, and nearby communities lose the major social and economic benefits tied to outdoor recreation.

The die-off underscores how drought and water management pressures can combine in devastating ways. As water levels drop and conditions worsen, lakes and rivers can become less resilient, threatening wildlife and the people who depend on healthy waterways.

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