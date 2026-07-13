Arizona homeowner finds western ground snake slithering across floor in pure 'just Arizona' style

"It's very important everyone know this snake was FEISTY and was very difficult to photograph."

A snake gliding across a living room floor is the kind of sight that would rattle most homeowners. For one Arizona resident, that surprise took the form of a western ground snake making its way through the house.

What happened?

After taking photos of the animal moving over the floor indoors, in their hands, and being released outside, the Arizona homeowner shared the pictures in a post on Reddit. They identified the snake as Sonora semiannulata, better known as a western ground snake.

The species is native to the southwest U.S. and is usually small and secretive.

All the images showed a small, slender snake with bright red and black stripes.

"That's one of the most beautiful snakes I've ever seen," one Reddit user commented.

Another commenter added, "This is so cool! Very pretty colors."

The original poster later commented, "It's very important everyone know this snake was FEISTY and was very difficult to photograph because he wouldn't stop squirming like 'UNHAND ME YOU FIEND I WILL FEAST UPON YOUR ENTIRE BLOODLINE.'" They joked, "I'm lucky to be alive honestly."

Why does it matter?

A snake inside the house can trigger immediate panic, especially if a homeowner does not know whether the animal is dangerous. That uncertainty alone can put both people and wildlife at risk, since frightened residents may try to kill or handle a snake rather than keep their distance.

As more housing expands into native habitat, animals that once stayed farther from people are forced to navigate roads, yards, and buildings. At the same time, landscaping, irrigation, outdoor lighting, and sheltered structures can unintentionally create ideal conditions for prey animals and for the predators that follow them.

These encounters are not always about wildlife "invading" human space. Sometimes they are a sign that human development has reshaped native habitat so thoroughly that the line between indoors and outdoors is easier for animals to cross than people might think.

In desert communities, wildlife and human spaces increasingly overlap. Snakes can end up indoors while following prey such as insects or lizards, or by slipping through gaps under doors, around foundations, or into garages and cooler indoor spaces.

What can I do?

If you find a snake indoors, stay calm, keep children and pets away, and give the animal space.

If you cannot identify the species with confidence, avoid trying to pick it up yourself and contact local animal control, a licensed wildlife removal service, or a reptile rescue group.

Sealing gaps under exterior doors, checking weather stripping, screening vents, and reducing clutter around entry points can make it harder for snakes to slip inside. Cutting down on insect and rodent activity may also reduce the chances of a predator coming to explore.

For people living in desert regions, it also helps to learn the most common local species. Knowing what wildlife is normal in your area can help protect native animals that are usually just looking for shelter or a way back outside.

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