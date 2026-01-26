Scientists issue warning as massive fires burn in unexpected location: 'Starting to act in more extreme ways'

"Will impact the rest of the planet."

NASA researchers are sounding the alarm over a growing problem in the Arctic region: wildfires.

What's happening?

According to NASA, researchers have learned that the number of wildfires north of the Arctic Circle is increasing.

Those fires are also "burning hotter, larger, and longer" than they have previously.

Jessica McCarty serves as Deputy Earth Science Division Chief at NASA's Ames Research Center and is an Arctic fire specialist.

"Fire has always been a part of boreal and Arctic landscapes, but now it's starting to act in more extreme ways that mimic what we've seen in the temperate and the tropical areas," she said.

Why are Arctic wildfires concerning?

Fire serves a vital function in many ecosystems around the world; it clears trees and makes way for new growth, and it can have real, lasting benefits for those ecosystems.

Historically, however, Arctic fires have been low-intensity blazes that tend to spread slowly, allowing the ecosystem to survive and recover.

The fires currently being studied burn far hotter, far longer, and spread far further than those in previous decades.

As NASA observed, the increased intensity of the burn wipes out species currently living in the area, invites new species of plants and animals to settle, changes the chemical structure of the soil, and can exacerbate the melting of ice caps and permafrost.

These more intense fires are the unequivocal result of a warming planet.

NASA noted that the Arctic is warming four times faster than the global average, and a combination of rising temperatures and increasingly dry weather has made Arctic forests much more vulnerable to severe fires than they were previously.

What's being done about Arctic wildfires?

The NASA scientists hoped their findings would facilitate a better understanding of the Arctic's current state and spur further research into ways to reduce the risk of severe fires in the region.

"One of our conclusions is that the observations need to be more targeted," McCarty remarked. "We know some of what is happening, but we need to better understand why, and how to monitor these isolated areas."

"This means we'll need satellites and field campaigns that are thinking about this more complex fire landscape. What happens in the Arctic will impact the rest of the planet," she warned.

