Researchers issue warning after discovering concerning phenomenon linked to natural disasters: 'Significant long-term consequences'

Researchers have made a troubling discovery about Arctic weather patterns and predict that bigger problems could be on the way.

What's happening?

According to a paper published in Science Advances, researchers from the Finnish Meteorological Institute, along with an international team including the University of Sheffield, studied 70 years of atmospheric data around the Arctic and found a disturbing trend over the last 30 years.

They found that as our planet warmed, and the Arctic in particular warmed over the last three decades, the frequency of "bioclimatic extremes" increased. These events included droughts, winter warming periods, and rain falling on snow, which can create hazards like avalanches, floods, ice crusts, and other environmental dangers.

The researchers also found that in one-third of the Arctic region, at least one new extreme event has begun to occur. "This finding suggests that as the climate changes, Arctic ecosystems will be increasingly exposed to climate conditions they have never experienced before," Professor Miska Luoto from the University of Helsinki said, per an article from the University of Sheffield. "This may have significant long-term consequences for Arctic nature."

Many regions of the Arctic were more affected by the climate shifts in their specific areas than shifts across the Arctic. In other words, while all of the Arctic is feeling the effects of our warming planet, each region experiences them differently.

For example, the European and Icelandic regions have seen the most rain-on-snow events, which remain rare elsewhere. Canada and Greenland have experienced the fastest increase in heatwaves, but their summer temperatures have remained mild compared to other regions.

Why is Arctic warming important?

Research indicates that the Arctic is warming four times faster than the rest of the planet, posing a serious problem for the ice caps. As those ice caps melt, they raise sea levels, leading to more severe weather patterns around the globe, as well as increased oceanic flooding and loss of property and life.

This study illustrates that while the Arctic as a whole continues to get hotter, the warmth is manifesting in different ways across the region, and some parts are only just beginning to feel the effects.

What's being done about Arctic warming?

The most impactful action we can take to slow our planet's heating is to reduce carbon pollution. That could mean switching from a gas-powered vehicle to an electric vehicle, finding more energy-efficient ways to produce things like concrete, or implementing stricter regulations on methane production from landfills.

It means supporting candidates who back green initiatives and regulations, and making an effort to reduce the amount of plastic you use each day.

Research like this helps us better understand the severity of the situation and the actions needed to stem the tide and avoid serious problems.

