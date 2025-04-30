Researchers make concerning discovery about incredibly rare event in the Arctic: 'Unlike anything we typically see'

More than five years after an astonishing thunderstorm event near the North Pole, researchers published findings about a strong — and worrisome — link between Arctic warming and extreme weather.

Scientists from the University of Science and Technology of China shared their research in the Advances in Atmospheric Sciences journal. The study focused on a batch of rare storms that occurred over a span of two days in the Arctic region, according to the academy's summary posted on Phys.org.

What happened?

In August 2019, the World Wide Lightning Location Network detected 342 lightning storms, with more than a third of those coming in a single thunderstorm event that passed through the Arctic region.

According to data, that single storm came within 44 kilometers (about 27 miles) of the North Pole. That's closer than any other lightning storm previously recorded, according to the academy report.

"This thunderstorm was unlike anything we typically see in the Arctic," Jianqiu Zheng, a corresponding author of the study, said. "It formed during an Arctic warming event, where a stream of warm, moist air was pushed northward over the ice cap. This created the unstable conditions needed for a thunderstorm to develop."

Researchers said the Arctic is warming faster than any other region. More rare weather events are possible as temperatures continue to rise.

Why are extreme weather events in the Arctic concerning?

The relationships between extreme weather events — such as the storm in the study — and broader warming are complex. As the academy's summary reported, "This research not only sheds light on the unique characteristics of Arctic thunderstorms but also underscores the need for further study. By understanding how these storms form and evolve, scientists hope to better predict how climate change will shape the Arctic's future."

More broadly, human activities like transportation or deforestation produce gases that warm the planet and make extreme weather events even more powerful. In fact, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that humans are responsible for nearly all of the increase in heat-trapping pollution over the last 150 years.

Arctic ice reflects sunlight back into space, which helps offset other regions on the planet that absorb heat, per the World Wildlife Fund. However, the average temperature in the Arctic is warming at a rate nearly four times the world average, according to the organization. Due to the ice melting, the ocean surface takes in more sunlight and heat than it did before.

Additionally, the loss of Arctic ice leads to rising sea levels, which puts coastal communities at risk. It can also cause polar vortexes and increased heat waves that impact the global food supply.

What's being done to combat extreme weather events?

Scientists and advocates are finding more ways to mitigate extreme weather. In India, researchers used "cool roofs" to combat deadly heat waves. Meanwhile, a group called Extreme Weather Survivors is trying to prevent more devastating weather from occurring after being impacted by the events themselves.

Consumers can be a part of the solution by exploring critical climate issues and taking action. Having regular conversations with family and friends about the problems facing the planet can be a good place to start.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.