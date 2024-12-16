Biden administration makes promising move ahead of final days in office: 'The fight ... is back'

"Today's action by the Biden administration better protects the Arctic Refuge, and for that, we are grateful."

The Biden administration announced Wednesday it would significantly limit oil drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, offering the minimum legally required 400,000 acres for potential development.

This move helps preserve a spectacular wilderness that serves as a crucial habitat for threatened wildlife, from polar bears to caribou. These new protections for one of America's most pristine natural treasures will safeguard numerous species, according to CNN.

This decision is a victory for both environmental protection and perhaps even America's clean energy future. The Arctic Refuge had been protected from drilling for decades until recent changes under the first term of the Trump administration required two lease sales before 2024.

The first sale in 2021 generated little interest from oil companies and was ultimately canceled, suggesting some energy companies may already be looking toward renewable alternatives (though a number of dirty energy giants have walked back on their climate promises and have come under fire for misleading the public about their impact on the environment).

However, if a push to renewables is indeed in the cards, it would be a boon for wildlife habitats and the natural systems that help regulate our planet's temperature. Warming global temperatures are linked to a range of concerning problems, including food insecurity and more intense extreme weather.

The Biden administration's approach also sends a clear signal that the country's future lies in cleaner, lower-cost energy rather than expanded dirty fuel development.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Some local stakeholders, including Alaska Native groups, have expressed concerns about the potential economic impacts of the ruling in the region, however. North Slope Borough Mayor Josiah Patkotak noted the region's reliance on drilling revenue, highlighting the importance of supporting communities during the transition to less polluting energy sources.

Unsurprisingly, people whose priorities lie in protecting the environment felt differently.

"Today's action by the Biden administration better protects the Arctic Refuge, and for that, we are grateful," said Kristen Miller, executive director of Alaska Wilderness League, per CNN. "The fight to save the Arctic Refuge is back, and we are ready for the next four years."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.