Cameroonian baby ape was shot, lost an arm, and still thrived after hunters killed his mother

"The damage to his arm was so severe that years later, it had to be amputated to relieve the chronic pain he was living with."

A heartbreaking wildlife rehabilitation video is giving people a fresh look at one ape's extraordinary survival story.

Shared archival footage revisits the beginning of Shufai the ape's life at a sanctuary after hunters killed his mother and left him badly injured.

What happened?

Ape Action Africa, which is based in Cameroon, said the video dates back to 2006, after Shufai was taken in as a baby due to an attack that killed his mother and wounded him.

In a post on Instagram, the organization wrote, "This is archived footage of Shufai's arrival at Ape Action Africa in 2006." It added that "as a baby, Shufai's mother was killed by hunters, and Shufai himself was shot in the process."

The sanctuary said the injury had lasting consequences, explaining that "the damage to his arm was so severe that years later, it had to be amputated to relieve the chronic pain he was living with." Pellets from a shotgun blast had been lodged in Shufai's arm.

Beyond the initial rescue, the clip highlights the lengthy treatment and recovery that followed, as well as his chance at a safer life.

Why does it matter?

Beyond Shufai's individual story, the video highlights the broader damage the bushmeat trade causes to primates and other wildlife. When adult animals are killed, babies can be injured, orphaned, or trafficked, creating a chain of suffering that reaches far beyond a single hunt.

Primates play important roles in forest ecosystems, including dispersing seeds that help maintain healthy habitats.

Strong forests also support biodiversity, store carbon, and contribute to the environmental stability that communities rely on. When wildlife populations are decimated, the effects ripple outward.

Shufai's survival underscores the value of rescue and rehabilitation work. Sanctuaries such as Ape Action Africa step in when animals have almost no other chance, providing medical treatment and ongoing care that can turn a near-fatal beginning into something much more hopeful.

As the organization put it, "His journey has not been an easy one, but it is one that shows extraordinary strength and survival… Today Shufai leads his own gorilla troop here at Ape Action Africa."

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