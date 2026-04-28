Colorado officials beg public to fish at major reservoir before millions die

"Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking as many people as possible to come fish here before the water is gone."

Antero Reservoir in Colorado is a significant indicator of water challenges in the area, as Denver Water prepares to drain it to minimize evaporation losses, according to Rocky Mountain PBS. The water will be transferred to Cheesman Reservoir, 40 miles to the east.

The decision comes as the Centennial State continues to face ongoing drought conditions following a historically poor snow season. As of April 27, Colorado's snowpack stands at just 18% of the historical median, marking a record low.

Multiple cities have already rolled out severe water restrictions as a result.

According to Denver Water, this relocation strategy will significantly decrease evaporation losses, with the new location potentially reducing expected losses by about 25%. However, draining the reservoir will also affect fish and local residents, as the reservoir is a popular site for anglers.

Marc Sallinger, a reporter with 9News, explained the consequences of draining the reservoir in a video posted on TikTok.

#Fishing #Drought #DenverWater #ColoradoOutdoors ♬ original sound - Marc Sallinger @marc_sallinger Colorado's drought is so bad that Denver Water is draining an entire reservoir to prevent evaporation — and asking anglers to come take as many fish as they want before it closes. Antero Reservoir in Park County has the highest evaporation rate of any Denver Water reservoir. Moving the water to Cheesman Reservoir saves enough water for about 15,000 households for a year. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has lifted all bag limits through May 13th. But draining the reservoir will likely kill millions of fish and destroy one of the best fishing environments in the state. #Colorado

"Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking as many people as possible to come fish here before the water is gone. No bag limits on any species through May 13," he stated.

"All of these fish are gonna die," said Travis Sawyer, a local fishing guide offering free trips for people so they can fish and enjoy the water before it is drained. "Whatever people don't come and take, the fish are gonna be in the bottom of the lake, they're gonna be bone dry skeletons by next year."

Still, the relocation strategy will "save enough water for about 15,000 households to have enough water for a year," Sallinger explains.

Antero Reservoir was previously drained in 2002, another drought year, and once more in 2015 for a dam rehabilitation project. This year's drought, however, is unprecedented.

Beyond the immediate impact on wildlife, the local economy could also suffer if fishing enthusiasts choose other locations. Antero Reservoir is a popular spot for camping and boating, but dwindling water resources may jeopardize the region's future as a tourist destination.

"When the reservoir is drained, all of that invertebrate life will cease to exist. It takes time for that food chain to regenerate after they refill it," said Stuart Andrews, head guide and backcountry specialist with Ark Anglers.

Colorado is on a growth trajectory, making the challenge of sustaining water resources even more troubling. "I think we can negotiate getting through one or two years like this, but if this were to be a five to 10 year trend, I don't know that we've got an accurate estimate of what that would look like," Andrews expressed.

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