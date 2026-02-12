Scientists make surprising discovery hidden on ocean floor: 'The first time we've had a unified picture'

A study has uncovered a vast array of submarine canyons on the sea floor located beneath Antarctica.

What's happening?

Researchers at the University of Barcelona and University College Cork published a study in Marine Geology mapping 332 Antarctic canyon networks below the ocean's surface. These findings are significant because it reveals that there are five times more of these systems than previously believed.

Many models tracking sea changes following Antarctic ice melt assumed the seafloor under the continent is flat. Now that this has proved false, changes in modelling practices are required to more accurately predict the pace of melting.

"This is the first time we've had a unified picture of these systems across the entire Antarctic margin," co-author Dr. David Amblà from the University of Barcelona told Futura. "They're not just widespread — they're intimately tied to both ancient and modern ice movement."

Why are underwater canyons important?

Underwater canyon systems help regulate heat and nutrient transfer across the world's oceans. Sub-Antarctic formations funnel dense saltwater from the continent's ice shelves down into the Deep Sea. They also bring warm waters up from the depths, which can exacerbate rapid melting caused by rising temperatures.

Antarctic ice mass has already been shrinking at an average rate of about 135 billion tons annually. This leads to sea level rise across the globe, putting coastal communities at risk. As the planet overheats due to human activity, extreme weather events like storms and flooding become more commonplace. Combined with elevated sea levels, vulnerable populations could see their homes and towns underwater, which is a disaster many people cannot afford.

What's being done about underwater canyons?

Regarding these canyons, the most important thing is understanding their scope and how they impact ice melt. This study is a promising step forward in helping scientists develop better models for ocean circulation. With more knowledge, people can create more effective timelines and solutions for combating climate shifts.

Individuals can help slow the effects of climate change by making more planet-friendly lifestyle choices. For example, when you switch to solar energy, you can avoid grid-supplied power — which typically relies on burning coal, gas, or oil — while saving money on energy bills.

