Authorities make horrifying discovery at US restaurant: 'Highly concerning'

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has successfully prosecuted a restaurant owner for selling some rather grisly products.

What's happening?

The Skagit County Health Department received complaints about deceased local waterfowl being found outside of a restaurant in 2020. Following an investigation by the WDFW, the restaurant owner, Yan Li, was fined for possession of wildlife without a permit.

Similar complaints continued, leading investigators to launch a sting operation. Undercover Fish and Wildlife officers sold Li whole waterfowl and black bear parts, including 13 gall bladders, six livers, and 24 bear paws.

These items can sell for thousands of dollars on overseas black markets. Trafficking in bear parts has also been found in Malaysia and Laos.

Why is animal trafficking important?

Fish and Wildlife officials highlighted how this activity can cause serious damage to local ecosystems and is a critical environmental issue.

"The perceived medicinal value creates an increased demand for the species and their body parts, which threaten the long-term survivability of a population by overharvesting," said Brad Rhoden, a WDFW police captain. "Beyond being illegal, it's highly concerning to unethically waste black bears, or any wildlife for that matter, for nothing more than a few body parts being sold on the black market."

Bears play a key role in spreading seeds and nutrient cycling. Damaging local populations unnecessarily can have unforeseen side effects on multiple other species that depend on these ecosystem services.

What's being done about animal trafficking?

Following her guilty plea, Li was sentenced to 45 days of confinement and a $1,800 fine.

"Buying and selling of bear gall bladder and certain other bear parts is unlawful in Washington state," said Scott Halloran from the Washington attorney general's office. "There was no doubt a conviction would be given due to the excellent investigation performed by WDFW on this case."

