Experts thrilled after incredibly rare creature is born in zoo: 'Very exciting news'

"Oh my goodness, what a beautiful little baby."

Some happy news has emerged from Devon, England's Dartmoor Zoo. Lena and Freddo, the zoo's Amur leopard couple, gave birth to a cub on Sept. 29.

The BBC reported that the zoo waited to announce the birth, sharing the news several weeks after it happened. Other nonprofit and conservation groups, like Biaza (@officialbiaza), posted the update soon after.

The den cam captured Lena and her cub interacting. Mom nudges the cub, and while still tiny and wobbly, the newborn is very much awake and alert.

Per Biaza, the zoo's chief executive, David Gibson, described the birth as significant on a global scale. Records from the Zoological Information Management System support this message: only 15 Amur leopard cubs were born in human care this year.

According to Gibson, the global Amur leopard population, wild and zoo counts combined, is still fewer than 400.

As the BBC relayed, the cub's birth is the result of years of work and planning. The zoo's keepers had carefully helped Lena and Freddo become comfortable with each other in the lead-up to the pregnancy, Visit Dartmoor reported.

Years of conservation work help these small populations of rare species survive, despite threats from poaching and habitat loss.

Chester Zoo welcomed an eastern black rhino calf, one of the world's rarest mammals, in 2023. Researchers also sighted several of the last vaquitas (a kind of porpoise), a sign that conservation efforts may be helping the species.

Five recorded Arizona sightings of wild jaguars, which were on the brink of extinction in the 1960s, hint at a similar possibility. When people protect wildlife habitats, these rare animals may have a chance to return and recover.

People benefit from these rare births and sightings as well. Healthy ecosystems support local communities. When wildlife has a safe space, this helps maintain ecosystem balance, providing resources and stability for communities.

The United Nations has warned that rising temperatures shrink habitats and make it easier for disease to spread through stressed wildlife. Though this is true, local conservation actions help stabilize wildlife populations.

The wonderful news earned joyous and warm reactions.

One comment on Biaza's Instagram post said, "Congratulations, this is a very exciting news. Hopefully, the cub and the mother have a relaxed time together."

In Dartmoor Zoo's (@dartmoorzoo) Instagram post, another added, "Oh my goodness what a beautiful little baby. Congratulations to Lena and Freddo and Dartmoor Zoo."

