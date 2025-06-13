Scientists raise red flag over 'global phenomenon' observed in amphibians: 'There is nowhere else to go'

It signals that the ecosystems we all rely on are in trouble, too.

Amphibians are disappearing at alarming rates — and scientists say it's becoming a "global phenomenon," according to the Associated Press. Frogs, salamanders, and other species are being pushed to the brink by habitat loss and climate change. And while it may sound like just an animal issue, it's a serious warning sign for humans, too.

What's happening?

John Bateman, a professor of environmental conservation and horticulture at Finger Lakes Community College, spends his evenings walking wetlands and nearby habitats to monitor local amphibian populations. Sometimes, those quiet strolls turn into rescue missions — like when he has to help a toad or salamander safely cross a busy road.

That's because amphibians rely on a mix of habitats throughout their life cycle, from wetland breeding grounds to dry upland areas. However, those critical spaces are becoming increasingly difficult to access. Roads now cut through migration paths, and expanding development is wiping out the forests and wetlands these animals need to survive.

"Unfortunately, with urban sprawl and development, a lot of the forests are being cleared for new housing developments as people move out of the cities and into the suburbs," Bateman said.

Amphibian populations in the U.S. are now declining at a rate of nearly 4% per year. The U.S. Geological Survey has called it a "global phenomenon," with losses dating back to at least the 1960s.

"At one point you hit the top and there is nowhere else to go," said Bateman.

Why is the amphibian population so important?

Losing amphibians isn't just bad news for biodiversity — it's a warning sign for our own health and safety. Frogs and salamanders are likely nature's early alert system. Because their skin absorbs everything in the environment, they're often the first to react to pollution, water contamination, and rising temperatures.

When their populations crash, it signals that the ecosystems we all rely on — like clean water sources and healthy soils — are in trouble, too.

Additionally, amphibians play a significant role in controlling mosquito and pest populations. Without them, we're likely to see spikes in insect-borne illnesses, especially as climate change prolongs mosquito season and expands their range. In other words, their decline is quietly reshaping the world around us — and not in a way that's good for people.

What's being done about it?

Across the country, communities and researchers are stepping up to help these creatures survive. Some move frog egg masses to the ponds of wildlife preserves. Others organize "bucket brigades," where volunteers physically carry amphibians across roads during peak migration seasons. And scientists like Bateman are using data from nightly walks to push for stronger protections and smarter land use planning.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.