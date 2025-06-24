Scientists issue warning after discovering clear pattern among amphibians: 'This will likely get worse in the future'

Amphibians are facing a dangerous new threat, and scientists say it's one we can no longer afford to ignore.

What's happening?

A study from Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, analyzed 40 years of global weather data alongside threat statuses for more than 7,000 amphibian species on the IUCN Red List.

The findings, published in the journal Conservation Biology, revealed a clear pattern. Wherever extreme weather events have intensified, especially droughts and heat waves, amphibian populations have declined.

This is particularly visible in Europe, the Amazon, and Madagascar, where amphibians like salamanders and frogs are losing breeding grounds.

"Our analyses show the direct connection between the increase in extreme weather events and the decline of amphibian populations," said Dr. Evan Twomey, the study's lead author.

Why are amphibian populations important?

Already the most endangered group of vertebrates on Earth, amphibians are now being pushed further toward extinction. More than 40% of all amphibian species are endangered.

Amphibians play a critical role in ecosystems. They eat large numbers of mosquitoes and crop-damaging pests, which helps to naturally control pest populations that can spread disease or harm food supplies.

Without them, insect numbers can surge, leading to more bug-borne illnesses like West Nile virus or increased use of chemical pesticides, which can contaminate water and soil.

Their disappearance, therefore, equates to the loss of a natural buffer that protects crops, ecosystems, and even public health.

What's being done about amphibian populations?

Scientists and conservationists are calling for targeted efforts to preserve amphibians' habitats, especially in regions hit hardest by climate shifts.

That includes restoring and protecting wetlands, creating moist retreat zones using pipes or boards, and establishing small refuge zones tailored to vulnerable species.

These on-the-ground strategies could buy time for endangered populations while global efforts to reduce emissions and slow the Earth's overheating ramp up.

As individuals, we can also help by supporting wetland conservation, reducing personal water usage, and encouraging native plant landscaping to preserve local biodiversity.

"Already half of the true salamanders native to Central Europe are exposed to increasing droughts today — and this will likely get worse in the future," said Lisa Schulte, head of the Department of Wildlife/Zoo-Animal-Biology and Systematics.

But if we act quickly and collectively, scientists believe we can still safeguard amphibians and ourselves from further loss.

