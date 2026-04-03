Migrating bird earns massive crowd in New York City's Bryant Park

"I walked by and thought there was a celebrity."

A surprising celebrity has made a splash in the New York scene, and it's not what you would expect. Massive crowds are gathering in Manhattan's Bryant Park to gawk at the American woodcock — a migratory bird beloved for its "dance" moves.

American woodcocks, also known as timberdoodles, are endearing and expressive shorebirds that have been captivating visitors as they forage in the park's grass and trees, according to The New York Times.

Bryant Park (@bryantparknyc) posted a video of the bird to the song "Rock That Body" by the Black Eyed Peas, as the bird does just that.

Situated just blocks from Times Square, this urban park serves as an unusual stopover for the birds on their northward journeys from the Southeast.

One consistent risk for these birds is their frequent and often fatal collisions with reflective surfaces, especially since their migration routes often bring them near high-rise buildings. The park's planters and shrubs provide a haven amid the surrounding glass structures.

Last year, approximately 300 people took part in two bird walks organized during the woodcocks' stay, according to the nonprofit group that operates the park, and there are two walks scheduled for this month.

However, it is important to mention that there is no guarantee the birds will make an appearance. Experts indicated that woodcocks tend to be more reclusive than typical city birds, making locations with heavy foot traffic and March greenery rather unfamiliar to them. They typically prefer wetlands and open fields.

Park officials said that the crowds have mostly given the birds their space, which is always important when observing wildlife. Serious birders are quick to discourage people from flushing the birds out into the open for photos.

As with the bird itself, Bryant Park's video of it showing its moves caused quite a commotion.

"I saw him yesterday!" one commenter said. "Best day ever!"

"I walked by and thought there was a celebrity," added another.

"The timberdoodle strut is genuinely one of the best things about spring in this city," noted one more.

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