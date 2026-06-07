Arkansas driver mistakes bird by an Arby's for a chicken before birders identify an elusive American bittern

"Some people stare at reeds on the shoreline for hours at a time for years before they see one of these guys."

A driver in western Arkansas was left puzzled after spotting a striking bird near an Arby's, later sharing footage of the unusual encounter on Reddit.

The poster first mistook it for a chicken, but Reddit users were quick to identify the strange-looking creature.

What happened?

On r/whatsthisbird, the poster said the encounter happened while they were parked and about to eat: the bird, they wrote, "came walking slowly by. I thought it was a chicken at first but then I realized it was something else."

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According to the post, the sighting happened in western Arkansas close to the Oklahoma border. The bird then crossed a busy street and disappeared into a wooded area behind an Arby's.

Other Reddit users identified the bird as an American bittern, an elusive relative of the heron that birders often say they have trouble crossing off their list when they're trying to find one.

Why does it matter?

American bitterns are notoriously difficult to spot. Their streaky brown plumage helps them disappear into marsh vegetation, and they often freeze with their bills pointed upward to mimic the surrounding reeds.

A casual roadside sighting is especially unusual, and wildlife can show up in heavily developed places, sometimes because human activity has reshaped or reduced its habitat.

Wetland loss, roadside development and fragmented green spaces can all push birds into unusual stopover spots during migration. A bittern crossing a busy street near chain restaurants reflects the pressures wild animals face when natural habitat and human infrastructure overlap.

Animals moving through parking lots and across roads are especially vulnerable to collisions.

What are people saying?

Commenters were a mix of impressed and envious.

"Some people stare at reeds on the shoreline for hours at a time for years before they see one of these guys. Other people pull into the … parking lot and voila," one top commenter joked. Another agreed, saying, "You're very lucky to get an open view of that bird."

"That's an impressively sized reed there," another user wrote.

And, of course, one commenter couldn't resist a pun: "Hard not to be a little bittern..."

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