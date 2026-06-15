This volunteer found an Oakland cleanup group on social media and now helps clear 1.5 million pounds of trash

"UCP takes the challenge head-on that others ignore, and the results show true compassion."

A volunteer from Urban Compassion Project is drawing attention for showing how a social media find turned into a year of on-the-ground service — including the removal of 1.5 million pounds of trash.

After first showing up for a cleanup, a volunteer named Andy became a regular with the group, taking part in work aimed at addressing illegal dumping and supporting unhoused residents.

What happened?

Urban Compassion Project shared Andy's story in an Instagram post. "I discovered Urban Compassion Project a year ago on social media and went along to a major clean-up in Oakland," he says. "I was immediately struck by the camaraderie and purpose of the group."

The caption said he helps with "distribution to encampments and shelters," collects donated clothes, and serves as a board member. The post shows Andy standing at the cleanup site beside filled trash bags, and Urban Compassion Project wrote: "Andy has been a dedicated volunteer since April 2025. Since then, he and volunteers have cleared 1.5 million pounds of trash and served over 1,300 people during weekly distributions."

Andy also spoke about how much the organization has expanded. "I've seen UCP grow by literally hundreds of volunteers over the last year," he says, adding that it's "amazing to see the tangible difference that can be made when people come together to support others."

Why does it matter?

Illegal dumping is more than an eyesore. Piles of waste can attract pests, leak pollutants, block sidewalks, and make public spaces harder to use and less safe. Cleanup efforts like these can improve neighborhood health, help keep trash from entering waterways, and restore dignity to places too often neglected.

Andy also pointed to another layer of the work: "Over the last few months, I've become involved in the distribution and outreach aspects that UCP offers, which give a great insight to how unhoused people are affected."

What are people saying?

Supporters in the comments were quick to celebrate both Andy and the organization. "Go Andy!!" one person wrote. Another added, "Andy is a legend!!" A third commenter praised the broader effort: "Fantastic, great team work with stunning outcomes."

"It's easy to drive past the results of illegal dumping and think it's someone else's problem," Andy says. "UCP takes the challenge head-on that others ignore, and the results show true compassion."

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