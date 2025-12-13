Doctors issue warning for 'potentially life-threatening' illness spread by hard-to-spot backyard bug: 'There are no cures yet'

"This is a kind of a newer diagnosis and kind of newer trend."

Doctors in Arkansas are sounding the alarm about a dangerous disease that's becoming an increasing concern in the state.

What's happening?

According to 4029 News, doctors are urging caution during the winter months over a surge in cases of Alpha-gal syndrome in Arkansas.

It is spread by tick bites, and it is best known for its primary symptom of causing a severe allergic reaction to red meat.

"They'll eat a red meat for dinner, let's say they have a steak for dinner, well, they wake up in the middle of the night with hives, hands swollen, you know, mouth swollen," said Daniel Maechler, a nurse practitioner with Mercy Primary Care in Fort Smith.

"That tends to be the typical presentation that leads us to start working up for Alpha-gal."

Alpha-gal requires a blood test to diagnose, as it's a relatively recent addition to the list of maladies afflicting humans.





Why is Alpha-gal syndrome concerning?

While being allergic to red meat would be a concern for many, the fact that those affected can suddenly develop a potentially life-threatening allergy is a serious problem.

The reaction could result in fairly mild hives and swelling, but it could also lead to anaphylaxis, which is more concerning.

Since beef stock can be found in a number of foods you might not expect, those afflicted need to be diligent about sticking to the no-red-meat diet to avoid a potentially fatal reaction.

Cases of Alpha-gal in the U.S. have previously been seen primarily in the deep South or in the summer months elsewhere in the country, because ticks can't survive the colder winter months.

However, as our climate has warmed, the ticks' range has spread, and they've become a more prominent threat to monitor.

What's being done about Alpha-gal syndrome?

Unfortunately, there's not much information available on treatments for Alpha-gal, although red meat should be avoided.

"This is a kind of a newer diagnosis and kind of newer trend; there are no cures yet," Maechler said, "We just have symptomatic management right now."

The best way to avoid Alpha-gal is to wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and safe bug repellent when you're in the woods.

Doing routine tick checks after any hike can help catch them before they have the chance to infect you.

