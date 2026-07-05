Golfers freeze as massive alligator lumbers across South Carolina course like a dinosaur

The video also highlights how people and wildlife increasingly share space.

On a sunny day at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, a giant alligator forced golfers to pause as it made its way across the course.

As Parade Pets reported, some viewers said it looked like "a prehistoric dinosaur."

What happened?

In the widely shared footage, the huge reptile moves across the golf course while nearby players hang back and watch. What stands out is not aggression but ease: the gator is "just casually sauntering across the golf course, minding its own business," even though its size makes the scene feel surreal.

Parade Pets says modern alligators and crocodiles trace back to an archosaur ancestor that lived about 250 million years ago. That lineage eventually split, with one branch leading to dinosaurs and later birds, and the other to the crocodilians alive today.

Why does it matter?

The video also highlights how people and wildlife increasingly share space.

Because many golf courses sit near wetlands, ponds, and lakes, they overlap with places alligators naturally inhabit. Those courses can still offer shade, water, and food such as fish, turtles, and birds, which helps explain why gators use them.

That means encounters like this are not just random oddities; they can also be traced, in part, to human land use. As people continue to build recreational spaces in or near natural habitats, wild animals continue to use those areas too.

According to Parade Pets, an adult male American alligator can grow to more than 13 feet and weigh hundreds of pounds. And while they may seem like living fossils for good reason, alligators date back at least 150 million years — experts generally advise people to keep a safe distance and never treat them like tourist attractions.

What are people saying?

Online reaction has centered on one main theme: The animal looks ancient. Many commenters leaned into that idea, calling the animal "a prehistoric dinosaur" and saying the footage makes it look as if "dinosaurs still roam the Earth."

Some people were just as focused on the editing, noting that the "Jurassic Park" music "really adds to the drama."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.