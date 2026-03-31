Authorities launch investigation after video shows influencer repeatedly shooting at alligator in Everglades

"If you don't pursue the maximum possible sentence, then you're giving permission to others to do it."

Influencer Clavicular is under investigation after being recorded shooting at a dead alligator in Florida.

During a livestreamed airboat tour of the Florida Everglades, the 20-year-old "looksmaxxing" streamer, Braden Peters, was recorded firing multiple rounds at the alligator. TMZ picked up the stream and saved the footage.

The footage shows a man sitting beside Peters, presumed to be influencer Andrew Morales, aka the Cuban Tarzan, pulling out a handgun and firing it at the gator twice. Peters then pulls his own handgun out, stands up, and fires at the gator alongside Morales. At least 25 shots were fired at the carcass.

Peters then says, "Hey, I think it's dead."

According to Florida regulations, it is illegal to kill or attempt to harm an alligator in the state without authorization.

Peters was arrested Thursday in Fort Lauderdale on an unrelated misdemeanor battery charge, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stated on X that officers were looking into the incident, though it did not name any suspects.

"I'm sick of these idiots doing this kind of s*** and promoting it to millions of people," one person lamented in the comments.

"If you don't pursue the maximum possible sentence, then you're giving permission to others to do it," another said.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins chimed into the conversation, writing, "Florida's wildlife and waterways deserve respect, not content farming."

Conservationist and internet personality Sergei Kelley (@Sergei_Kelley) posted an Instagram Reel to condemn the behavior and call for justice. Kelley also identified the airboat operator shown in the video as Capt. Greg, saying he was surprised at his presence and seeming allowance of this behavior.

The FWC encouraged people to report wildlife violations by phoning the state's Wildlife Alert Hotline, 888-404-3922.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.