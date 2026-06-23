Homeowner finds unexpected reptilian guest taking a dip in private swimming pool

"We're still waiting on someone to call us about aliens, but at this point, we wouldn't be surprised."

First responders in Pass Christian, Mississippi, spent a day dealing with an unusual visitor in a private pool: an alligator they nicknamed Gary.

What happened?

According to WLOX, the Pass Christian Fire Department said a homeowner asked officials to remove an alligator from a swimming pool. Firefighters safely relocated Gary, and no injuries were reported.

The department later posted about the incident on social media.

It leaned into the surprise of the moment, writing, "People often think the fire department only responds to fires, but in the last few weeks we've dealt with flooding, storm response, medical emergencies, vehicle accidents, public service calls, and now alligator eviction services."

The team jokingly added, "We're still waiting on someone to call us about aliens, but at this point we wouldn't be surprised."

Why does it matter?

These encounters can pose risks for both people and animals. An alligator in a pool creates a safety concern for homeowners, pets, and neighbors. The animal itself can also become stressed or injured if trapped or confronted.

These situations can be tied to human activity. As development expands into or near wetlands, bayous, and other natural habitats, wild animals are more likely to wander into neighborhoods. Features such as pools, ponds, and irrigated yards may also appear to animals as attractive places to cool off or rest, especially during hot weather.

Wildlife experts often encourage people to secure outdoor spaces and give wild animals space rather than try to intervene themselves.

What are people saying?

"He's just a baby!" one commenter observed.

Another wrote, "I am glad that they got him out safely!"

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