Bodycam footage shows deputy's encounter with alligator in backyard swimming pool: 'Obviously you grew up here'

The alligator, which seemed like a juvenile, was not happy to be removed.

In late July, a Florida household woke up to a nasty surprise: an alligator taking a dip in their pool. Frantic, they called the local sheriff.

What's happening?

In St. Johns County, the sheriff's office released bodycam footage of a deputy removing the alligator from their swimming pool with his bare hands, Fox 13 Tampa Bay reported.

The animal, which seemed like a juvenile, was not happy to be removed. The deputy firmly grabbed the reptile by its neck to subdue it.

It didn't take him long to get it out. "Obviously you grew up here," a woman off-camera, presumably one of the residents, joked.

The deputy buckled the alligator into the backseat of his car and dropped it off at a pond away from residential areas.

Why is this alligator story concerning?

Alligators are naturally drawn to aquatic environments. Though their preferred habitats include marshes, swamps, and rivers, they can also turn up in swimming pools.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, alligators remain in the area they were born in for up to three years before venturing out to find their own territory. That may have been what this particular juvenile was doing.

In the past, it would have found its own marsh to occupy. Nowadays, habitat fragmentation makes that more difficult. A 2023 study reported on by the World Economic Forum found that the United States has lost about half its wetlands since 1700.

The situation is similar in Florida. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida reported that the Everglades is less than half its original size and has lost over 70% of its water because of agricultural and urban development.

To keep alligators out of pools, their original habitats must be restored. One deputy can only do so much.

What's being done about habitat restoration?

The Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan was authorized by Congress in 2000. However, it has yet to be completed.

If you'd like to help on an individual level, consider donating to conservation organizations or getting involved with groups in your area that aid local wildlife.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.